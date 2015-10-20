Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 20, 2015 | 4:30am BST

Migrant winter

A man is lifted over a fence by Slovenian policemen as migrants attempt to cross the border near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. The Balkans struggled with a growing backlog of migrants on Monday after Hungary sealed its southern border and Slovenia tried to impose a limit, leaving thousands stranded on cold, wet borders where tempers frayed. More than 10,000 were stranded in Serbia, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said, with more on the way but nowhere to go. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A man is lifted over a fence by Slovenian policemen as migrants attempt to cross the border near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. The Balkans struggled with a growing backlog of migrants on Monday after Hungary sealed its southern border and...more

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A man is lifted over a fence by Slovenian policemen as migrants attempt to cross the border near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. The Balkans struggled with a growing backlog of migrants on Monday after Hungary sealed its southern border and Slovenia tried to impose a limit, leaving thousands stranded on cold, wet borders where tempers frayed. More than 10,000 were stranded in Serbia, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said, with more on the way but nowhere to go. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
1 / 20
A migrant carrying a child waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carrying a child waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant carrying a child waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 20
Migrants warm up by a fire as they wait to cross the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants warm up by a fire as they wait to cross the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants warm up by a fire as they wait to cross the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 20
Migrants protect themselves from the rain as they walk to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Migrants protect themselves from the rain as they walk to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants protect themselves from the rain as they walk to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
4 / 20
A migrant's child sleeps as it is seen in a rain cover at the border crossing from Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant's child sleeps as it is seen in a rain cover at the border crossing from Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant's child sleeps as it is seen in a rain cover at the border crossing from Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
5 / 20
A migrant uses a cardboard box as he protects himself from the rain at the border crossing with Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A migrant uses a cardboard box as he protects himself from the rain at the border crossing with Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant uses a cardboard box as he protects himself from the rain at the border crossing with Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
6 / 20
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
7 / 20
A migrant walks barefoot along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A migrant walks barefoot along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant walks barefoot along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
8 / 20
Migrants warm themselves next to a fire as they wait to cross the border with Slovenia near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants warm themselves next to a fire as they wait to cross the border with Slovenia near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants warm themselves next to a fire as they wait to cross the border with Slovenia near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
9 / 20
Migrants burn shoes in a bonfire to warm themselves up as they wait at the border with Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants burn shoes in a bonfire to warm themselves up as they wait at the border with Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants burn shoes in a bonfire to warm themselves up as they wait at the border with Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
10 / 20
Migrants are reflected in a puddle as they walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Migrants are reflected in a puddle as they walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants are reflected in a puddle as they walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
11 / 20
A woman carrying a child sits in front of portable toilets at a migrant camp in Opatovac, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A woman carrying a child sits in front of portable toilets at a migrant camp in Opatovac, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A woman carrying a child sits in front of portable toilets at a migrant camp in Opatovac, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
12 / 20
Migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
13 / 20
A migrant holds a child in the no man's land as they wait to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A migrant holds a child in the no man's land as they wait to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant holds a child in the no man's land as they wait to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
14 / 20
A child sleeps as migrants wait at the border crossing with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A child sleeps as migrants wait at the border crossing with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A child sleeps as migrants wait at the border crossing with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
15 / 20
A child looks on as migrants walk to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A child looks on as migrants walk to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A child looks on as migrants walk to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
16 / 20
Migrants warm up by a fire as they wait to cross the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants warm up by a fire as they wait to cross the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants warm up by a fire as they wait to cross the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
17 / 20
A migrant on a wheelchair protects himself from the rain near the border crossing with Croatia, near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant on a wheelchair protects himself from the rain near the border crossing with Croatia, near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant on a wheelchair protects himself from the rain near the border crossing with Croatia, near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
18 / 20
Migrants rest as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants rest as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
Migrants rest as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
19 / 20
A migrant waits in no man's land to cross the border to Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

A migrant waits in no man's land to cross the border to Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A migrant waits in no man's land to cross the border to Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Japan's naval power

Japan's naval power

Next Slideshows

Japan's naval power

Japan's naval power

An armada of carriers, cruiser, destroyers and submarines gathered off Japan's coast in a display of naval power that showcased Tokyo's latest warships and...

19 Oct 2015
Kim Jong-Un, ladies man

Kim Jong-Un, ladies man

A look at the North Korean leader's female entourage.

19 Oct 2015
Israeli-Palestinian violence surges

Israeli-Palestinian violence surges

Tensions heighten after more than two weeks of violence.

19 Oct 2015
Inside New York's iconic TWA terminal

Inside New York's iconic TWA terminal

Thousands of visitors packed JFK airport to get a last look at the iconic architecture of the TWA Flight Center before the futuristic 1960's building is...

18 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures