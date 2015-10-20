Migrant winter
A man is lifted over a fence by Slovenian policemen as migrants attempt to cross the border near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. The Balkans struggled with a growing backlog of migrants on Monday after Hungary sealed its southern border and...more
A migrant carrying a child waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm up by a fire as they wait to cross the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants protect themselves from the rain as they walk to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A migrant's child sleeps as it is seen in a rain cover at the border crossing from Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A migrant uses a cardboard box as he protects himself from the rain at the border crossing with Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A migrant walks barefoot along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants warm themselves next to a fire as they wait to cross the border with Slovenia near Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants burn shoes in a bonfire to warm themselves up as they wait at the border with Slovenia in Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Migrants are reflected in a puddle as they walk along a road after crossing the border with Serbia in Babska, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A woman carrying a child sits in front of portable toilets at a migrant camp in Opatovac, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant holds a child in the no man's land as they wait to enter Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A child sleeps as migrants wait at the border crossing with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child looks on as migrants walk to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm up by a fire as they wait to cross the Croatian border near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant on a wheelchair protects himself from the rain near the border crossing with Croatia, near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants rest as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant waits in no man's land to cross the border to Slovenia from Trnovec, Croatia, October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Next Slideshows
Japan's naval power
An armada of carriers, cruiser, destroyers and submarines gathered off Japan's coast in a display of naval power that showcased Tokyo's latest warships and...
Kim Jong-Un, ladies man
A look at the North Korean leader's female entourage.
Israeli-Palestinian violence surges
Tensions heighten after more than two weeks of violence.
Inside New York's iconic TWA terminal
Thousands of visitors packed JFK airport to get a last look at the iconic architecture of the TWA Flight Center before the futuristic 1960's building is...
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.