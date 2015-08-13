Migrants check into deserted hotel

A migrant from Pakistan (C) sits in his tent as others make their way in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on...more

A migrant from Pakistan (C) sits in his tent as others make their way in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. About 124,000 have arrived this year by sea, many via Turkey, according to Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR director for Europe. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

