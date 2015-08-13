Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 13, 2015 | 5:26pm BST

Migrants check into deserted hotel

A migrant from Pakistan (C) sits in his tent as others make their way in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) called on Greece to take control of the "total chaos" on Mediterranean islands, where thousands of migrants have landed. About 124,000 have arrived this year by sea, many via Turkey, according to Vincent Cochetel, UNHCR director for Europe. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant from Pakistan sleeps at the reception desk of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant from Pakistan hangs his washed clothes to dry in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Migrants from Afghanistan are seen from the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant from Pakistan (R) has a shower as others wash their clothes at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant child from Pakistan plays with a ball as another migrant sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant shaves inside his tent set-up in the garden of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Migrants from Afghanistan sleep at a hallway of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant boy from Afghanistan sits at the staircases of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant from Afghanistan sits at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant woman from Afghanistan (L) protects her sleeping baby from flies at a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A sleeping migrant is reflected in a mirror where a poster of the Hellenic Red Cross is seen stuck at a deserted hotel where migrants found shelter at the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
A migrant from Afghanistan sleeps at the terrace of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Mattresses used by migrants are seen at the lobby of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
Mattresses used by migrants are seen at the lobby of a deserted hotel on the Greek island of Kos, August 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, August 13, 2015
