Migrants contained
Migrants look out of the windows of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants play amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The containers, designed to accommodate up to 1,500 people, are equipped with bunk beds, heaters and windows but...more
Migrants are pictured in a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Terer, a migrant from Syria, shows a Union Jack sleeping bag used as a door to his shelter in a camp for migrants called the "jungle", near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home behind a French riot police officer at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. The shelter is meant to be a replacement for a camp for migrants...more
Migrants stand amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants play soccer amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant looks out the window of a shipping container converted into a home at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Newly-arrived migrants carrying blankets walk amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant walks amidst shipping containers converted into homes at a state-run shelter near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant stands close to his tent outside a state-run shelter consisting of shipping containers converted into homes, near Calais, northern France, February 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
