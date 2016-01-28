Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 28, 2016 | 5:30pm GMT

Migrant's Greek winter

Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
1 / 12
Migrants cross the railway tracks as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants cross the railway tracks as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Migrants cross the railway tracks as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
2 / 12
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they camp at a gas station waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the town of Polikastro, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they camp at a gas station waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the town of Polikastro, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they camp at a gas station waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the town of Polikastro, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
3 / 12
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
4 / 12
Refugees and migrants line up as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants line up as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Refugees and migrants line up as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
5 / 12
A migrant boy is covered with a blanket as he and other refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A migrant boy is covered with a blanket as he and other refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
A migrant boy is covered with a blanket as he and other refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
6 / 12
Two migrant women stand next to railway tracks as they cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Two migrant women stand next to railway tracks as they cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
Two migrant women stand next to railway tracks as they cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
7 / 12
Refugees and migrants sleep in a tent at a camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants sleep in a tent at a camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Refugees and migrants sleep in a tent at a camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
8 / 12
A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
9 / 12
A refugee baby holds a feeding bottle as it sleeps next to other refugees and migrants inside a tent as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

A refugee baby holds a feeding bottle as it sleeps next to other refugees and migrants inside a tent as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 21, 2016
A refugee baby holds a feeding bottle as it sleeps next to other refugees and migrants inside a tent as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
10 / 12
Syrian refugees rest next to a highway as a group of more than 100 Syrian refugees who crossed the Greek-Turkish land borders the previous night is stopped by Greek police near the village of Thourio at the regional unit of Evros in northeastern Greece, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Syrian refugees rest next to a highway as a group of more than 100 Syrian refugees who crossed the Greek-Turkish land borders the previous night is stopped by Greek police near the village of Thourio at the regional unit of Evros in northeastern...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Syrian refugees rest next to a highway as a group of more than 100 Syrian refugees who crossed the Greek-Turkish land borders the previous night is stopped by Greek police near the village of Thourio at the regional unit of Evros in northeastern Greece, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
11 / 12
Refugees and migrants hold their registration papers as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Refugees and migrants hold their registration papers as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Thursday, January 28, 2016
Refugees and migrants hold their registration papers as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
El Nino claims California apartment

El Nino claims California apartment

Next Slideshows

El Nino claims California apartment

El Nino claims California apartment

An apartment perched on the Pacific is deemed in danger of collapsing due to El Nino storm erosion.

27 Jan 2016
Battle for Iowa

Battle for Iowa

Scenes from the countdown to the Iowa caucuses.

27 Jan 2016
Assad forces on the offensive

Assad forces on the offensive

Syrian pro-government forces recapture the rebel-held town of Rabiya, building on battlefield advances in the area ahead of planned peace talks.

27 Jan 2016
Militia standoff in Oregon

Militia standoff in Oregon

A group of self-styled militiamen take over a U.S. federal facility.

27 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures