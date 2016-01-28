Migrant's Greek winter
Migrants sleep covered with blankets as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants cross the railway tracks as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they camp at a gas station waiting to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the town of Polikastro, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Migrants warm themselves next to a bonfire as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Refugees and migrants line up as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A migrant boy is covered with a blanket as he and other refugees and migrants wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Two migrant women stand next to railway tracks as they cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Refugees and migrants sleep in a tent at a camp as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A Syrian refugee holds her baby next to a bonfire as she waits to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
A refugee baby holds a feeding bottle as it sleeps next to other refugees and migrants inside a tent as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
Syrian refugees rest next to a highway as a group of more than 100 Syrian refugees who crossed the Greek-Turkish land borders the previous night is stopped by Greek police near the village of Thourio at the regional unit of Evros in northeastern...more
Refugees and migrants hold their registration papers as they wait to cross the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis
