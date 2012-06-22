Migrants in a Midwest town

A cowboy rides a horse through town as he watches a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Beardstown, Illinois, May 6, 2012. There are approximately 900 immigrant workers from 34 countries employed in Beardstown at the Cargill meat packing plant and most are willing to work hard at just about anything for a better life in the United States. While both native community residents and immigrants agree that most people accept the newcomers, the beginnings were rocky and some problems remain. REUTERS/Jim Young