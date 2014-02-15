Edition:
Pictures | Sat Feb 15, 2014

Migrants in Israeli detention

An African migrant sits inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves en route to Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention center, February 9, 2014. Israel opened Holot, calling it an "open" detention center because inmates may leave the premises for hours at a time, as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An African migrant sits inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves en route to Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention center, February 9, 2014. Israel opened Holot, calling it an "open" detention center because inmates may leave the premises for...more

Saturday, February 15, 2014

An African migrant sits inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves en route to Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention center, February 9, 2014. Israel opened Holot, calling it an "open" detention center because inmates may leave the premises for hours at a time, as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
1 / 12
African migrants lie on benches in a bus stop outside Holot, January 30, 2014. The detainees are allowed to leave the "open" detention center for a few hours each day, but given its remote location near the Egyptian frontier, travel is impractical. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

African migrants lie on benches in a bus stop outside Holot, January 30, 2014. The detainees are allowed to leave the "open" detention center for a few hours each day, but given its remote location near the Egyptian frontier, travel is impractical....more

Saturday, February 15, 2014

African migrants lie on benches in a bus stop outside Holot, January 30, 2014. The detainees are allowed to leave the "open" detention center for a few hours each day, but given its remote location near the Egyptian frontier, travel is impractical. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
2 / 12
African migrants board a bus in Tel Aviv bound for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

African migrants board a bus in Tel Aviv bound for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, February 15, 2014

African migrants board a bus in Tel Aviv bound for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
3 / 12
Activists gesture towards a bus carrying African migrants in Tel Aviv as it leaves for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Activists gesture towards a bus carrying African migrants in Tel Aviv as it leaves for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Activists gesture towards a bus carrying African migrants in Tel Aviv as it leaves for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
4 / 12
African migrants sit inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

African migrants sit inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, February 15, 2014

African migrants sit inside a bus in Tel Aviv before it leaves for Holot, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
5 / 12
A general view shows Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention center, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A general view shows Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention center, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, February 15, 2014

A general view shows Holot, Israel's new Negev desert detention center, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
6 / 12
An African migrant leaves Holot, January 30, 2014. Many detainees said they do not take the opportunity to leave the facility each day. The closest town, Beersheba, is about an hour's drive away, and detainees are required to check in every few hours. Failure to do so could mean transfer to a conventional prison. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An African migrant leaves Holot, January 30, 2014. Many detainees said they do not take the opportunity to leave the facility each day. The closest town, Beersheba, is about an hour's drive away, and detainees are required to check in every few...more

Saturday, February 15, 2014

An African migrant leaves Holot, January 30, 2014. Many detainees said they do not take the opportunity to leave the facility each day. The closest town, Beersheba, is about an hour's drive away, and detainees are required to check in every few hours. Failure to do so could mean transfer to a conventional prison. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
7 / 12
African migrants walk on a road near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

African migrants walk on a road near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, February 15, 2014

African migrants walk on a road near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
8 / 12
African migrants gesture behind a fence inside Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

African migrants gesture behind a fence inside Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, February 15, 2014

African migrants gesture behind a fence inside Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
9 / 12
African migrants gesture as they walk near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

African migrants gesture as they walk near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, February 15, 2014

African migrants gesture as they walk near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
10 / 12
Israeli prison guards stand at the gate as an African migrant enters Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli prison guards stand at the gate as an African migrant enters Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, February 15, 2014

Israeli prison guards stand at the gate as an African migrant enters Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
11 / 12
An African migrant speaks on his phone near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An African migrant speaks on his phone near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Saturday, February 15, 2014

An African migrant speaks on his phone near Holot, January 30, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
12 / 12
