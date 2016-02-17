Migrants in limbo
A woman looks out of a window in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A child sleeps in family bed in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Drawings of balloons in different colours and two languages are seen in a classroom of a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A house of a refugee deportation registry centre is pictured behind a fence in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Children of migrants use chalk while playing in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A child sleeps in family bed in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A family from Albania answers reporter questions in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The entrance of a refugee deportation registry center is pictured in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Children of migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Children of migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Children of migrants play soccer in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A family from Albania answers reporter questions in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A sign reading 'pedestrian' is pictured near the refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A woman and her child look out of a window in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Next Slideshows
Best of Westminster Dog Show
A German shorthaired pointer wins "Best in Show".
Syria's warring factions
A look at the government forces, rebel groups and militias fighting for control of Syria.
Ciudad Juarez's violent past
As the Mexican border town prepares to host Pope Francis, a look back at the drug violence that gripped the city.
Syrian hospitals struck by missiles
Britain and France criticize Russia's role in Syria's war after missile strikes killed dozens of civilians.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.