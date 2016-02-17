Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 17, 2016 | 5:10pm GMT

Migrants in limbo

A woman looks out of a window in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A woman looks out of a window in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A woman looks out of a window in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
1 / 15
A child sleeps in family bed in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A child sleeps in family bed in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A child sleeps in family bed in a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
2 / 15
Drawings of balloons in different colours and two languages are seen in a classroom of a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Drawings of balloons in different colours and two languages are seen in a classroom of a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Drawings of balloons in different colours and two languages are seen in a classroom of a refugee deportation registry centre in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
3 / 15
A house of a refugee deportation registry centre is pictured behind a fence in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A house of a refugee deportation registry centre is pictured behind a fence in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A house of a refugee deportation registry centre is pictured behind a fence in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
4 / 15
Children of migrants use chalk while playing in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Children of migrants use chalk while playing in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Children of migrants use chalk while playing in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
5 / 15
A child sleeps in family bed in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A child sleeps in family bed in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A child sleeps in family bed in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
6 / 15
A family from Albania answers reporter questions in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A family from Albania answers reporter questions in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A family from Albania answers reporter questions in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
7 / 15
The entrance of a refugee deportation registry center is pictured in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The entrance of a refugee deportation registry center is pictured in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
The entrance of a refugee deportation registry center is pictured in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
8 / 15
Children of migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Children of migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Children of migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
9 / 15
Migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
10 / 15
Children of migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Children of migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Children of migrants are pictured in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
11 / 15
Children of migrants play soccer in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Children of migrants play soccer in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
Children of migrants play soccer in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
12 / 15
A family from Albania answers reporter questions in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A family from Albania answers reporter questions in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A family from Albania answers reporter questions in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
13 / 15
A sign reading 'pedestrian' is pictured near the refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A sign reading 'pedestrian' is pictured near the refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A sign reading 'pedestrian' is pictured near the refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
14 / 15
A woman and her child look out of a window in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A woman and her child look out of a window in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Wednesday, February 17, 2016
A woman and her child look out of a window in a refugee deportation registry center in Manching near Ingolstadt, Germany, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Best of Westminster Dog Show

Best of Westminster Dog Show

Next Slideshows

Best of Westminster Dog Show

Best of Westminster Dog Show

A German shorthaired pointer wins "Best in Show".

17 Feb 2016
Syria's warring factions

Syria's warring factions

A look at the government forces, rebel groups and militias fighting for control of Syria.

17 Feb 2016
Ciudad Juarez's violent past

Ciudad Juarez's violent past

As the Mexican border town prepares to host Pope Francis, a look back at the drug violence that gripped the city.

16 Feb 2016
Syrian hospitals struck by missiles

Syrian hospitals struck by missiles

Britain and France criticize Russia's role in Syria's war after missile strikes killed dozens of civilians.

16 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures