Pictures | Thu Oct 22, 2015 | 8:25pm BST

Migrants in the fog

An Afghan migrant walks through rain and fog on his way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 22, 2015. Over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is rising, in a rush to beat the onset of freezing winter, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A migrant carries a child as she waits to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A Somali migrant covered with a space blanket walks through rain and fog on his way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Migrants walk along a road to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Migrants keep themselves warm around a fire as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Migrant children walk as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Migrants keep themselves warm around a fire as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Afghan migrants walks through rain and fog on their way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Migrants sleep on the ground as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A man smashes a wooden pallet to build a bonfire as migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Migrants wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Migrants keep themselves warm around a fire as they wait to cross the border with Croatia near the village of Berkasovo, Serbia, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
