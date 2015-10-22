Migrants in the fog

An Afghan migrant walks through rain and fog on his way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 22, 2015. Over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is...more

An Afghan migrant walks through rain and fog on his way to the nearest registration camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, October 22, 2015. Over half a million refugees and migrants have arrived by sea in Greece this year and the rate of arrivals is rising, in a rush to beat the onset of freezing winter, the United Nations said on Tuesday. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

