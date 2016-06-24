Edition:
United Kingdom

Migrants rescued at sea

Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
1 / 14
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Migrants in a dinghy reach out towards Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescuers on board of the MOAS ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Migrants in a dinghy reach out towards Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescuers on board of the MOAS ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
2 / 14
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Migrants in a dinghy await rescue by the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
3 / 14
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A migrant eats a biscuit on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
4 / 14
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A migrant prays on his knees after boarding the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A migrant prays on his knees after boarding the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
5 / 14
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

An exhausted migrant rests on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
An exhausted migrant rests on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
6 / 14
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A cultural mediator from Italian NGO EMERGENCY carries a migrant baby on board of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. EUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A cultural mediator from Italian NGO EMERGENCY carries a migrant baby on board of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) rescue ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. EUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
7 / 14
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

A tearful migrant prays on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
A tearful migrant prays on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
8 / 14
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

Migrants in a dinghy climb aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Migrants in a dinghy climb aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
9 / 14
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A migrant prays on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A migrant prays on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
10 / 14
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Migrants in a dinghy climb aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Migrants in a dinghy climb aboard the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
11 / 14
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

An emotional migrant is comforted by a friend after being rescued on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
An emotional migrant is comforted by a friend after being rescued on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
12 / 14
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016

A migrant rests on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A migrant rests on the deck of the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued around 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
13 / 14
Photographer
Darrin Zammit Lupi
Location
Mid-Sea, Mid-Sea
Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016

Migrants embrace on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued some 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Migrants embrace on the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Topaz Responder after being rescued some 20 nautical miles off the coast of Libya, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
14 / 14

Migrants rescued at sea

Migrants rescued at sea Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Britain votes for Brexit

Britain votes for Brexit
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »