Migrants safely reach Italy
Boys chat as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants walk after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A man embraces his sons as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants stand on board of Italian Navy ship Chimera before to be disembarked in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
A family of migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants stand on board of Italian Navy ship Chimera before disembarking in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Migrants stand on board Italian Navy ship Chimera before disembarking in the southern harbor. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Migrants prepare to disembark as they arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants are escorted by Italian Police Finance Guard after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Women gesture as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants walk after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A family of migrants arrives at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A migrant waves as they arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants disembark from the Italian Navy ship Chimera in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A woman gives milk to her son as she arrives with others migrans at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants stand on board of Italian Navy ship Chimera before to be disembarked in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Migrants stand under a tent after disembarking from the Italian Navy ship Chimera in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Migrants arrive on the Italian Marines ship Comandante Bettica at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Migrants stand on board Italian Navy ship Chimera before disembarking in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Migrans walks after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A migrant sits after been disembarking from the Italian Navy ship Chimera in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Migrants are escorted by Italian Police Finance Guard after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
