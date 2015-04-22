Edition:
United Kingdom
Wed Apr 22, 2015

Migrants safely reach Italy

Boys chat as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Boys chat as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Boys chat as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
1 / 25
Migrants walk after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants walk after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants walk after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
2 / 25
A man embraces his sons as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man embraces his sons as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A man embraces his sons as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
3 / 25
Migrants stand on board of Italian Navy ship Chimera before to be disembarked in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Migrants stand on board of Italian Navy ship Chimera before to be disembarked in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants stand on board of Italian Navy ship Chimera before to be disembarked in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
4 / 25
A family of migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A family of migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A family of migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
5 / 25
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
6 / 25
Migrants stand on board of Italian Navy ship Chimera before disembarking in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Migrants stand on board of Italian Navy ship Chimera before disembarking in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants stand on board of Italian Navy ship Chimera before disembarking in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
7 / 25
Migrants stand on board Italian Navy ship Chimera before disembarking in the southern harbor. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Migrants stand on board Italian Navy ship Chimera before disembarking in the southern harbor. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants stand on board Italian Navy ship Chimera before disembarking in the southern harbor. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
8 / 25
Migrants prepare to disembark as they arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants prepare to disembark as they arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants prepare to disembark as they arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
9 / 25
Migrants are escorted by Italian Police Finance Guard after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants are escorted by Italian Police Finance Guard after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants are escorted by Italian Police Finance Guard after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
10 / 25
Women gesture as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Women gesture as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Women gesture as they arrive with migrants at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
11 / 25
Migrants walk after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants walk after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants walk after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
12 / 25
A family of migrants arrives at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A family of migrants arrives at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A family of migrants arrives at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
13 / 25
A migrant waves as they arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A migrant waves as they arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A migrant waves as they arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
14 / 25
Migrants disembark from the Italian Navy ship Chimera in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Migrants disembark from the Italian Navy ship Chimera in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants disembark from the Italian Navy ship Chimera in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
15 / 25
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
16 / 25
A woman gives milk to her son as she arrives with others migrans at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A woman gives milk to her son as she arrives with others migrans at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A woman gives milk to her son as she arrives with others migrans at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
17 / 25
Migrants stand on board of Italian Navy ship Chimera before to be disembarked in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Migrants stand on board of Italian Navy ship Chimera before to be disembarked in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants stand on board of Italian Navy ship Chimera before to be disembarked in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
18 / 25
Migrants stand under a tent after disembarking from the Italian Navy ship Chimera in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Migrants stand under a tent after disembarking from the Italian Navy ship Chimera in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants stand under a tent after disembarking from the Italian Navy ship Chimera in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
19 / 25
Migrants arrive on the Italian Marines ship Comandante Bettica at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants arrive on the Italian Marines ship Comandante Bettica at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants arrive on the Italian Marines ship Comandante Bettica at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
20 / 25
Migrants stand on board Italian Navy ship Chimera before disembarking in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Migrants stand on board Italian Navy ship Chimera before disembarking in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants stand on board Italian Navy ship Chimera before disembarking in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
21 / 25
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants arrive at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
22 / 25
Migrans walks after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrans walks after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrans walks after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
23 / 25
A migrant sits after been disembarking from the Italian Navy ship Chimera in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

A migrant sits after been disembarking from the Italian Navy ship Chimera in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A migrant sits after been disembarking from the Italian Navy ship Chimera in the southern harbor of Salerno. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
24 / 25
Migrants are escorted by Italian Police Finance Guard after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Migrants are escorted by Italian Police Finance Guard after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Migrants are escorted by Italian Police Finance Guard after they arrived at the Sicilian harbor of Augusta. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
25 / 25
