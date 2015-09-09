Migrants tripped up
A migrant runs with a child before being tripped by a TV camerawoman (L) and falling as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman TV (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant falls over a child after being tripped as he tried to run away from the police in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Hungarian police officers stop migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Long live the Queen
Queen Elizabeth is now Britain's longest reigning monarch.
Crossroads of Hungary
Hungary is the European Union entry-point for many migrants.
Sandstorm skies
A heavy sandstorm swept across parts of the Middle East, hospitalizing scores of people in Lebanon and disrupting air strikes and fighting in neighboring Syria.
Road to Europe
Thousands of migrants attempt to reach Hungary, one of the main EU entry points for refugees in the passport-free Schengen zone.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.