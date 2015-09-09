Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Sep 9, 2015 | 4:35pm BST

Migrants tripped up

A migrant runs with a child before being tripped by a TV camerawoman (L) and falling as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant runs with a child before being tripped by a TV camerawoman (L) and falling as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A migrant runs with a child before being tripped by a TV camerawoman (L) and falling as he tries to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
1 / 7
A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman TV (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman TV (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman TV (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 7
A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A migrant carrying a child falls after being tripped by a TV camerawoman (R) while trying to escape from a collection point in Roszke village, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
3 / 7
A migrant falls over a child after being tripped as he tried to run away from the police in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant falls over a child after being tripped as he tried to run away from the police in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A migrant falls over a child after being tripped as he tried to run away from the police in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
4 / 7
Hungarian police officers stop migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Hungarian police officers stop migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
Hungarian police officers stop migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
5 / 7
A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 7
A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A Hungarian police officer stops migrants as they try to escape in a field near a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Long live the Queen

Long live the Queen

Next Slideshows

Long live the Queen

Long live the Queen

Queen Elizabeth is now Britain's longest reigning monarch.

09 Sep 2015
Crossroads of Hungary

Crossroads of Hungary

Hungary is the European Union entry-point for many migrants.

08 Sep 2015
Sandstorm skies

Sandstorm skies

A heavy sandstorm swept across parts of the Middle East, hospitalizing scores of people in Lebanon and disrupting air strikes and fighting in neighboring Syria.

08 Sep 2015
Road to Europe

Road to Europe

Thousands of migrants attempt to reach Hungary, one of the main EU entry points for refugees in the passport-free Schengen zone.

07 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures