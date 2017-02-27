Milan Fashion Week
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Dolce&Gabbana. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Giorgio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Salvatore Ferragamo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Salvatore Ferragamo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Salvatore Ferragamo. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Raimondo Aquilani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Raimondo Aquilani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Raimondo Aquilani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Raimondo Aquilani. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Missoni. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Missoni. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Bottega Veneta. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Former top model Eva Herzigova presents a creation from the Bottega Veneta. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A model poses backstage for Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Vionnet. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Vionnet. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Etro. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Sportmax. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Sportmax. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Sportmax. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emporio Armani. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models are seen backstage for Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from Moschino. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Moschino. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fendi. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fendi. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Fendi. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Prada. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Italian designer Rocco Galluccio pose with models during the presentation of Alcoolique. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fay. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fay. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Fay. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Next Slideshows
Best of the Oscars
Memorable moments from the 2017 Academy Awards.
Oscars red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2017 Academy Awards.
Best of the BRIT Awards
Highlights from the BRIT Awards in London.
Street style at London Fashion week
Stylish spectators at London Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.