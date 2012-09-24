Edition:
Milan Fashion Week

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, checks her phone before the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue, checks her phone before the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model checks her phone backstage before the Beachwear Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model checks her phone backstage before the Beachwear Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation of DSquared 2 Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation of DSquared 2 Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

Nicole Minetti, former Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's former dental hygienist and member of the Lombardy regional council, presents a creation from Parah new generation Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

Nicole Minetti, former Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's former dental hygienist and member of the Lombardy regional council, presents a creation from Parah new generation Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

U.S. actress Sharon Stone speaks with the media before the charity dinner for The Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR)'s during Milan's Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Monday, September 24, 2012

U.S. actress Sharon Stone speaks with the media before the charity dinner for The Foundation for AIDS Research (amfAR)'s during Milan's Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses for pictures outside backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses for pictures outside backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Fendi's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Fendi's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gianfranco Ferre's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gianfranco Ferre's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Salvatore Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation of DSquared2 Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation of DSquared2 Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation of Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation of Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses for photographers backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses for photographers backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model is pictured with playing cards holding her hair in place as she waits backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model is pictured with playing cards holding her hair in place as she waits backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses for photographers backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses for photographers backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A hair stylist smiles as she holds a cup of coffee backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A hair stylist smiles as she holds a cup of coffee backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

Makeup brushes backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

Makeup brushes backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model eats backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model eats backstage before the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

Italian designer Giorgio Armani poses with models at the end of Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

Italian designer Giorgio Armani poses with models at the end of Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses for pictures in the backstage of the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses for pictures in the backstage of the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model wears a pair of shoes from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model wears a pair of shoes from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

Italian designer Frida Giannini acknowledges the applause on the catwalk at the end of Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

Italian designer Frida Giannini acknowledges the applause on the catwalk at the end of Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses for photographers backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses for photographers backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model has her make up done backstage before a showing of the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model has her make up done backstage before a showing of the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses for pictures backstage during the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model poses for pictures backstage during the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

Models display creations from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

Models display creations from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A woman looks at her iPad tablet after the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A woman looks at her iPad tablet after the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model has her hair done backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model has her hair done backstage before the Just Cavalli's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

Models display creations from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

Models display creations from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A shoe from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection is seen at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A shoe from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection is seen at Milan Fashion Week in Milan, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Prada Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Monday, September 24, 2012

A model displays a creation from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

