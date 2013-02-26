Milan Fashion Week
Models display creations from Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Dolce & Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Giorgio Armani's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Dolce & Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Marni's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Dolce & Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from the Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Dolce & Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Marni's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Dolce & Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Dolce&Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Emilio Pucci Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Emporio Armani's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Marni's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from the Versace Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Roberto Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Bottega Veneta's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 23, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models display creations from Etro Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model presents a creation from DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Mila Schon Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Models display creations from Etro Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model presents a creation from DSquared2 Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from the Blumarine Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Dolce & Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Gianfranco Ferre's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models display creations from Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models display creations from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Designers Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturini Fendi acknowledge the applause at the end of Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Fendi's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Mila Schon Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Models present creations from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Giorgio Armani's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Dolce&Gabbana's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian designer Frida Giannini acknowledges the applause on the catwalk at the end of Gucci's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from the Prada Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Giorgio Armani's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Etro Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
A model displays a creation from Emporio Armani Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
A model presents a creation from Gucci Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Models display creations from Blugirl Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model has her hair styled backstage before the presentation of the Blugirl Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Just Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Blugirl Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Just Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Just Cavalli's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model displays a creation from Mila Schon Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Models wait backstage before the presentation of the Blugirl Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Mila Schon Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Mila Schon Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Gucci's Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from Mila Schon Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A model displays a creation from the Just Cavalli Autumn/Winter 2013 collection at Milan Fashion Week, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
