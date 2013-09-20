Milan Fashion Week
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A guest poses as she arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Blumarine Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Sophia Nooshin uses a Go-Pro camera as she poses at the entrance of the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Italian designer Giorgio Armani acknowledges the audience at the end of Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from Prada Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Models present creations from Prada Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model reads a book backstage at the presentation of the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Models prepare backstage for the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from Prada Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from Prada Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Models present creations from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from Prada Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from Prada Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013.. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian designer Roberto Cavalli acknowledges the audience at the end of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Models talk backstage at the presentation of the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from Prada Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model poses backstage at the presentation of the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Dean and Dan Caten acknowledge the audience at the end of the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Models present creations from the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A shoe of a guest is seen before the start of the Dsquared2 Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A model presents a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A guest leaves after the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A blogger arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A guest arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Guests arrive for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A blogger poses as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi
