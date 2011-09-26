Edition:
Milan fashion

Monday, September 26, 2011

A model smokes a cigarette backstage before the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

A model smokes a cigarette backstage before the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

A model has makeup applied backstage before the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

A model has makeup applied backstage before the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection show during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Actress Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers on the catwalk before the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Actress Scarlett Johansson poses for photographers on the catwalk before the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Models present creations as part of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models present creations as part of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models display creations as part of Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models display creations as part of Giorgio Armani Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models display creations as part of Antonio Marras Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models display creations as part of Antonio Marras Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2012 Women's Collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2012 Women's Collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2012 Women's Collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2012 Women's Collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation from the D&G Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation from the D&G Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Gianfrnco Ferre' Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Gianfrnco Ferre' Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2012 Women's Collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2012 Women's Collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation as part of the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation as part of the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models display creations as part of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011.REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Models display creations as part of Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 25, 2011.REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Emilio Pucci Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Blumarine Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Blumarine Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2012 Women's Collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2012 Women's Collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Gianfranco Ferre Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Gianfranco Ferre Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation from the Fendi Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation as part of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of DSquared 2 Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of DSquared 2 Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation as part of the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation as part of the Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Gianfranco Ferre Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Gianfranco Ferre Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation from the Gucci Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Antonio Marras Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Antonio Marras Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

A model displays a creation as part of Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

A model displays a creation as part of Blumarine Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Blumarine Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Bottega Veneta Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Frankie Morello Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

A model displays a creation as part of Frankie Morello Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

A model displays a creation from the D&G Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation from the D&G Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model presents a creation as part of Antonio Marras Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model presents a creation as part of Antonio Marras Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model display a creation from the D&G Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model display a creation from the D&G Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Etro Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Etro Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

A model displays a creation from the Blugirl Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

A model displays a creation as part of Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Jil Sander Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Gianfranco Ferre Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Gianfranco Ferre Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Philipp Plein Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Models display creations as part of Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Models display creations as part of Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2012 Women's Collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation from the John Richmond Spring/Summer 2012 Women's Collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Versace Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model falls as she displays a creation as part of Versace Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 23, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Prada Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

A model displays a creation as part of Prada Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Models stand backstage before the Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

Models stand backstage before the Mila Schon Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Paolo Bona

A model displays a creation as part of Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A model displays a creation as part of Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2012 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

