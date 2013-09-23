Edition:
Milan street style

<p>A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses as she arrives to attend the Tod's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses at the end of the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses as she arrives to attend the Tod's Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. . REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A blogger poses as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses as she arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses as she arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses as he arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A blogger arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses at the end of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Guests arrive for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses after the presentation of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses as she arrives to attend the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A guest talks on the phone at the end of the Roberto Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

<p>A guest poses as she arrives at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Sophia Nooshin uses a Go-Pro camera as she poses at the entrance of the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A blogger poses as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses at the end of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest poses at the end of the Just Cavalli Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest leaves after the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A guest arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>Guests arrive for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>A blogger poses as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

<p>The shoes of a blogger are seen as she arrives for the presentation of the Gucci Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

