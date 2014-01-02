Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Jan 2, 2014 | 8:10pm GMT

Miley on stage

<p>Singer Miley Cyrus performs during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
1 / 20
<p>Miley Cyrus performs for revelers in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Miley Cyrus performs for revelers in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Miley Cyrus performs for revelers in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations in New York December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Close
2 / 20
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus sticks out her tongue and gives the thumbs up after her performance during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus sticks out her tongue and gives the thumbs up after her performance during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Singer Miley Cyrus sticks out her tongue and gives the thumbs up after her performance during New Year's Eve celebrations at Times Square in New York, December 31, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
3 / 20
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus grabs her crotch as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus grabs her crotch as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Singer Miley Cyrus grabs her crotch as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
4 / 20
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Singer Miley Cyrus "twerks" a performer dressed as a Christmas tree as she performs during the 2013 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 20
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Close
6 / 20
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 20
<p>Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Miley Cyrus reacts after performing "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 20
<p>Miley Cyrus performs "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Miley Cyrus performs "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Miley Cyrus performs "Wrecking Ball" at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 20
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus walks on stage during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus walks on stage during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Singer Miley Cyrus walks on stage during the 2013 MTV Europe Music Awards at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam November 10, 2013. REUTERS/Remko De Waal

Close
10 / 20
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's "Today" show in New York October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
11 / 20
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
12 / 20
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Singer Miley Cyrus performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, October 7, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
13 / 20
<p>Miley Cyrus performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Miley Cyrus performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Miley Cyrus performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
14 / 20
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Close
15 / 20
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus performs "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus performs "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Singer Miley Cyrus performs "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 20
<p>Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke perform "Blurred Lines" during the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in New York August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
17 / 20
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
18 / 20
<p>Miley Cyrus performs Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell" during the VH1 Divas 2012 show in Los Angeles, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Miley Cyrus performs Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell" during the VH1 Divas 2012 show in Los Angeles, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Miley Cyrus performs Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell" during the VH1 Divas 2012 show in Los Angeles, December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
19 / 20
<p>Singer Miley Cyrus arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 02, 2014

Singer Miley Cyrus arrives for the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 6, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Cast in wax

Cast in wax

Next Slideshows

Cast in wax

Cast in wax

From Britney Spears to Barack Obama, a look at the figures cast in wax.

20 Dec 2013
Most downloaded songs of 2013

Most downloaded songs of 2013

The top-selling tracks on iTunes this past year.

18 Dec 2013
Celebrity breakups of 2013

Celebrity breakups of 2013

Famous couples who split up this past year.

18 Dec 2013
Top-selling albums of 2013

Top-selling albums of 2013

The top-selling albums of 2013, according to Billboard.

17 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Action Putin

Action Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.

Plucked from the Mediterranean

Plucked from the Mediterranean

About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Russia's kid cadets

Russia's kid cadets

Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures