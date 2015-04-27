Edition:
Militants capture Syrian army base

A rebel fighter rides a motorbike along a road in Qarmeed camp, as smoke rises in the background after Islamist rebel fighters took control of the area from forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 27, 2015. A coalition of Islamist rebels seized the army base in northwestern Syria at dawn on Monday after a suicide bomber from al Qaeda's Nusra Front drove a truck packed with explosives into the compound and blew it up. The capture, reported by a rebel commander and social media videos showing militants inside the base, brought the coalition closer to seizing most of Idlib province and moving toward Latakia, the ancestral home of Assad. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A damaged military truck that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen in Qarmeed camp April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A damaged vehicle is seen in front of a destroyed building at Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Islamist rebel fighters walk as a fellow fighter sits inside an armored carrier that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qarmeed camp April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Islamist rebel fighters walk in Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Smoke rises from Qarmeed camp after what Islamist rebel fighters said was a suicide bombing from al Qaeda's Nusra Front April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Islamist rebel fighters walk in Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Islamist rebel fighters gather at Qarmeed camp, as smoke rises in the background after they took control of the area April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Blood stains are seen near a military truck and weapons captured by Islamist rebel fighters in Qarmeed camp April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Members of the media lie on the ground to take cover as smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Islamist rebel fighters walk in Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A damaged brick factory used as a base by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad is seen at Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
An Islamist rebel fighter walks as smoke rises after what activists said was an air strike by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad at Qarmeed camp April 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Islamist rebel fighters stand on a tank that belonged to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Qarmeed camp April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
