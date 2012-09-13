Edition:
Militants storm U.S. consulate

<p>A protester reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other embassy staff were killed in a rocket attack on their car, a Libyan official said, as they were rushed from a consular building stormed by militants denouncing a U.S.-made film insulting the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. Armed gunmen attacked the compound on Tuesday evening, clashing with Libyan security forces before the latter withdrew as they came under heavy fire. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>A protester reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>The U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>Damage at the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>An interior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>An interior view of the damage at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>A man stands inside the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>A burnt car is parked at the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen in Benghazi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>An exterior view of the U.S. consulate, which was attacked and set on fire by gunmen yesterday, in Benghazi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Esam Al-Fetori</p>

<p>General view of the the entrance to the hospital of the Military Regional Medical Center in Landstuhl near Ramstein Air Base September 13, 2012, where three members of staff of the U.S. consulate in Libya are receiving treatment. REUTERS/Alex Domanski</p>

