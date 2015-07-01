Military plane crashes in Indonesia
Swet Eka, an Indonesian soldier, mourns on the coffin of her husband (also a soldier), one of the victims in an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area, inside military airbase in Medan, Indonesia North...more
Indonesian soldiers and search and rescue teams remove debris from the crash site of a military C-130 transport plane which went down yesterday in a residential area of Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Soldiers carry a coffin for a victim of the Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, outside Adam Malik Hospital in Medan July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A mother, whose son was a victim of the Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, cries outside Adam Malik hospital in Medan, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A woman cries beside the coffin of her husband, who is a victim of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area, inside military airbase in Medan, North Sumatra province, Indonesia July 1, 2015....more
Indonesian air force soldiers carry the coffin of a victim of an Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, near a Hercules C130 airplane at a military airbase in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia province July...more
Relatives of a victim from yesterday's crash of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane cry outside Adam Malik hospital in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Relatives sit beside the coffins of the victims of an Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, inside a CN235 air force plane before heading to Jakarta, at a military airbase in Medan, North Sumatra province,...more
Security forces and firemen attempt to extinguish the wreckage of an Indonesian military transport plane after it crashed in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia June 30, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara...more
An Indonesian soldier stands next to coffins of the bodies of victims of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area, outside Adam Malik hospital in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, July 1,...more
A woman cries beside the coffin of her husband, who is a victim of an Indonesian military C-130B Hercules aircraft that crashed into a residential area, at a military airbase in Medan, Indonesia July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Security forces and rescue teams examine the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. At least 55 people were killed when...more
Security forces and rescue teams remove the bodies of victims from the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015....more
Security forces and rescue teams examine the the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Security forces and residents examine the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A propeller from an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane rests on the roof of a building after the plane crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A soldier examines a crushed vehicle next to the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Family members cry outside at Adam Malik hospital as they wait for the bodies of victims of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015....more
Security forces and rescue workers remove the body of a victim from the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015....more
Security forces and rescue teams remove the bodies of victims from the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015....more
Security forces and firemen attempt to extinguish the wreckage of an Indonesian military transport plane after it crashed in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto
The body of a victim from an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area, arrives at Adam Malik hospital in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Septianda Perdana/Antara Foto
A child attempts to look inside a mortuary at Adam Malik hospital as relatives wait for the bodies of victims of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane that crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia,...more
Security forces examine the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Firemen attempt to extinguish the fire surrounding the wreckage of an Indonesian military transport plane after it crashed in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto
Security forces and rescue workers search the wreckage of an Indonesian military C-130 Hercules transport plane after it crashed into a residential area in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Firemen and security forces attempt to extinguish the fire surrounding the wreckage of an Indonesian military transport plane after it crashed in the North Sumatra city of Medan, Indonesia June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Irsan Mulyadi/Antara Foto
Security forces use heavy equipment to remove debris at the crash site of an Indonesian military C-130 transport plane which crashed yesterday into a residential area in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia July 1, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto....more
Next Slideshows
Destination North Korea
Designer shirts, duty free watches, cosmetics, and chocolate fondue await visitors to Pyongyang's new airport terminal.
Pictures of the month: June
Our top photos from the month of June.
Suicide blast hits U.S. troops
A Taliban suicide attack strikes a convoy of NATO troops in Kabul.
Tunisia beachside attack
A gunman killed 39 people, mainly British tourists, in an attack on a resort beach in Sousse.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.