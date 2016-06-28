Edition:
Military precision

Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
BEIJING, CHINA
Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016

Female members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard stand behind a string to ensure they are in a straight line outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photographer
David Gray
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Monday, January 09, 2012

A Chinese officer touches underneath the nose of a member of an honor guard at Beijing airport. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014

A female honor guard has lipstick applied as they prepare for an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2014

Soldiers line up outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Thursday, May 15, 2014

Members of an honor guard clean their boots as they get ready for a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014

A female member of the honor guard checks her make-up as she prepares for an official welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014

A female member of the honor guard reacts as another one helps to adjust her cap ahead of an official welcoming outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014

A member of honor guard adjusts his cap as he prepares for a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People on a hot day in Beijing. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
Eddie Keogh
Location
WINDSOR, United Kingdom
Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2011

Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Ghika, Commanding Officer of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards, inspects his men in the parade ground of their barracks in southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Photographer
Rafael Marchante
Location
Lisbon, Portugal
Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2013

A man sweeps the red carpet in front of an honor guard in Lisbon. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Photographer
Jason Lee
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2009

A member of an honor guard wipes the shoes of another as they prepare for a welcome ceremony at Beijing airport. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Photographer
Maxim Shemetov
Location
MOSCOW, Russia
Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2012

Russian servicemen stretch before a rehearsal for the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow's Red Square. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014

An officer of a Chinese People's Liberation Army honor guard uses a string to ensure members are standing in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photographer
Jayanta Dey
Location
AGARTALA, India
Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014

An Indian paramilitary soldier adjusts the uniform of his comrade during Independence Day celebrations. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Photographer
Jianan Yu
Location
HEFEI, China
Reuters / Tuesday, January 20, 2009

Chinese paramilitary police recruits attend a training session at a military base in Hefei, Anhui province. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

Photographer
Luke MacGregor
Location
London, United Kingdom
Reuters / Saturday, June 07, 2014

Guardsmen of the Grenadier Guards remove their capes during the Colonel's Review ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Photographer
Arnd Wiegmann
Location
ZURICH, Switzerland
Reuters / Thursday, November 25, 2010

A soldier of the Swiss federal army polishes the boots of his comrades before a welcoming ceremony at Zurich's-Kloten airpor. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Photographer
Carlos Barria
Location
ULAN BATOR, Mongolia
Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2011

A member of the Mongolian army adjusts the uniforms of State Palace honor guards as they stand in line before a welcoming ceremony in Ulan Bator. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Photographer
Kim Kyung Hoon
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Thursday, June 12, 2014

An officer of the Chinese People's Liberation Army uses a string to ensure that soldiers stand in a straight line before a welcoming ceremony in Beijing. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Photographer
Petar Kudjundzic
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2013

A commander adjusts the cap of a soldier before a welcoming ceremony in Beijing. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Photographer
David Gray
Location
BEIJING, China
Reuters / Wednesday, September 08, 2010

An officer inspects an honor guard before an official welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. REUTERS/David Gray

Photographer
Sivaram V
Location
KOCHI, India
Reuters / Friday, August 15, 2014

A female cadet helps her comrade fix her boots before the start of the Independence Day parade in India. REUTERS/Sivaram V

