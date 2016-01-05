Edition:
Militia standoff in Oregon

A watch tower is manned by occupiers at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Ammon Bundy arrives to address the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A bumper sticker on a private truck is seen in front of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Men are seen through a window of a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A militiaman carries a knife at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A skull of a deer is seen in front of the residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A truck carrying Ammon Bundy leaves after he addressed the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A private truck pulls away from a residential building at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
An occupier walks along a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
An occupier use binoculars at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
People exit Lincoln Junior High School, which has been closed along with other public schools and some government offices while the occupation continues at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Militiamen embrace along with Ammon Bundy (centre, R) after Bundy spoke to the media at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Self-described Patriot and former U.S. Marine Jon Ritzheimer poses for a picture at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Militia members keep watch at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Patches on the sleeve of a militiaman is seen at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
An occupier walks to a housing unit at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Jason Patrick, an occupier, opens a garage door to a storage facility at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Militiamen stand on a road at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Self-described Patriot and former U.S. Marine Jon Ritzheimer leads the media on a tour at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Housing units are seen at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
A U.S. flag covers a sign at the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Arizona cattle rancher LaVoy Finicum leads a tour through the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Members of the media tour the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
