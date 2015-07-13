Mine clearing rats
A rat being trained by the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. Gambian pouched rats were deployed to Cambodia from Tanzania in April by a Belgian non-profit organization,...more
A handler holds a rat undergoing training to detect mines during a training on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. They've been trained since they were 4 weeks old. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A man from the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) gives food to a rat undergoing training to detect mines at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. Cambodia is still littered with landmines...more
A rat undergoing training to detect mines is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. APOPO has used the rodents for mine-clearing projects in several countries, including Angola, Mozambique, Thailand, Laos, and...more
A rat undergoing training to detect mines is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A rat being trained to detect mines is seen inside a cage at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A rat undergoing training to detect mines eats a snack during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A member of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) holds a cage containing a rat undergoing training to detect mines during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A rat undergoing training to detect mines eats a snack during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A handler holds a rat undergoing training to detect mines at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A rat undergoing training to detect mines follows a member of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A handler takes a rat undergoing training to detect mines to an inactive landmine field at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Next Slideshows
Crowning Miss USA
Miss Oklahoma is crowned Miss USA.
Bourbon Street scenes
Heels, hot dogs and revelers twerking are some of the sites on New Orleans' Bourbon Street.
Inside Cuba's Capitol
Cubans are once again touring their Capitol, an imposing structure previously shunned as a symbol of U.S. imperialism.
Approaching Pluto
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft is poised to become the first probe to visit distant Pluto.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.