Pictures | Mon Jul 13, 2015 | 7:25pm BST

Mine clearing rats

A rat being trained by the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. Gambian pouched rats were deployed to Cambodia from Tanzania in April by a Belgian non-profit organization, APOPO, to help clear mines. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A handler holds a rat undergoing training to detect mines during a training on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. They've been trained since they were 4 weeks old. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A man from the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) gives food to a rat undergoing training to detect mines at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. Cambodia is still littered with landmines after emerging from decades of civil war, including the 1970s Khmer Rough "Killing Fields" genocide, leaving it with one of the world's highest disability rates. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A rat undergoing training to detect mines is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. APOPO has used the rodents for mine-clearing projects in several countries, including Angola, Mozambique, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A rat undergoing training to detect mines is pictured on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A rat being trained to detect mines is seen inside a cage at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A rat undergoing training to detect mines eats a snack during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A member of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) holds a cage containing a rat undergoing training to detect mines during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A rat undergoing training to detect mines eats a snack during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A handler holds a rat undergoing training to detect mines at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A rat undergoing training to detect mines follows a member of the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) during a training session on an inactive landmine field in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A handler takes a rat undergoing training to detect mines to an inactive landmine field at the Mine Detection Rat Training, Trial and Testing Project in Siem Reap province July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Samrang Pring

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
