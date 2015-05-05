Mini Waterloo
Figurines representing French Brigade of Lancers are seen on a 40-square-meter miniature model of the 1815 Waterloo battlefield, in Diest, Belgium, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Miniature cannons on the British side of the Battle of Waterloo are seen firing, with cotton wool being used to depict smoke. Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout says he spent 40,000 hours and around 150,000 euros over the past 40 years, to recreate the...more
Figurines representing the French army are seen on the model. Smout uses models bought online which he hand paints, creating the hills from plaster and the diorama from MDF. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Chemical engineer and Waterloo enthusiast Willy Smout, 56, adjusts figurines on the model. Smout first visited Waterloo at age 12. One of the battle scenes is located only a few miles from his home. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A figurine representing a French officer of the Tirailleurs. Some 3,000 model soldiers were used in Smout's scaled-down version of the battlefield, which depicts his interpretation of Waterloo at 1300 on Sunday June 18, 1815, when Napoleon...more
Smout points at a figurine representing French Emperor Napoleon (C on white horse). Smout was determined to finish the project in time for the bicentenary of the great battle. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Figurines representing Major General Lambert at the head of the Fourth King's Own Regiment of the British Army. Smout tried to recreate the exact topography of the location including the height of the hills surrounding the battlefield where some...more
Smout's research spanned six countries, including visits to libraries, army museums and barracks, as well as studies of paintings, drawings, photos and visits to the site. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Smout built his home so the diorama could fit in his cellar. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
"When people come in and I open the door, everybody's reaction is the same, like your reaction: "Wow! We wouldn't have expected it to be so big," Smout said. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Figurines representing the Prussian army. The final figurine Smout placed on the diorama was that of the Prussian army's Doctor Bieske. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A figurine representing French Emperor Napoleon (C on white horse). Having completed his life's work, Smout's next big wish would be to one day welcome Wellington's and Napoleon's descendants to see the model. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Keeping the project largely between family members, Smout has started to share his work with neighbors and friends. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The Mont-Saint-Jean farm is seen near figurines representing soldiers of the British army. Smout has tickets to the bicentenary celebrations of the battle in June. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Next Slideshows
Extreme multiples
When facial massages, barbecues and bikinis draw a crowd.
Smuggled animals
From cockatoos in water bottles to fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the world.
Royal baby girl
William and Kate welcome their second baby, a girl.
Italy's Matera is a trip back in time
With its "Sassi" limestone cave dwellings dug into the hillside Matera is one of the Italian cities that time forgot.
MORE IN PICTURES
Ivanka Trump on the world stage
The daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump attends the W20 Summit and visits the Holocaust Memorial during a trip to Berlin, Germany.
Venezuela's masks of protest
Protesters demonstrating against Venezuela's government gear up for violent clashes with police.
Elton John in the spotlight
Elton John spent two nights in intensive care with a potentially deadly bacterial infection and has canceled all his concerts for the rest of April and May.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
Crabs invade Cuba's Bay of Pigs
Each year, after the first spring rains, millions of red, yellow and black landcrabs march for days from the surrounding forests to the bay on Cuba's southern coast to spawn in the sea.
Streets of Venezuela
Inside the near-daily demonstrations by both opponents and supporters of President Maduro.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First lady Melania Trump
A look at Melania Trump's first weeks as first lady, as she celebrates her 47th birthday.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.