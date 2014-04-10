Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Apr 10, 2014 | 8:30pm BST

Mining amid conflict

<p>A mother and her child pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga in Central African Republic, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A mother and her child pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga in Central African Republic, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, April 10, 2014

A mother and her child pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga in Central African Republic, April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 14
<p>Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 14
<p>A prospector shows gold found near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A prospector shows gold found near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, April 10, 2014

A prospector shows gold found near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 14
<p>A prospector pans for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A prospector pans for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, April 10, 2014

A prospector pans for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
4 / 14
<p>Prospectors take a break as they pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors take a break as they pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Prospectors take a break as they pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 14
<p>Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
6 / 14
<p>Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
7 / 14
<p>A boy takes a break as he searches for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A boy takes a break as he searches for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, April 10, 2014

A boy takes a break as he searches for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
8 / 14
<p>Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Prospectors search for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 14
<p>Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 14
<p>Gold nuggets are seen in a prospector's basin, near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Gold nuggets are seen in a prospector's basin, near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Gold nuggets are seen in a prospector's basin, near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 14
<p>Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
12 / 14
<p>Boys pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Boys pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Boys pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 14
<p>Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Thursday, April 10, 2014

Prospectors pan for gold and diamonds near the town of Gaga April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Amputee turtle swims again

Amputee turtle swims again

Next Slideshows

Amputee turtle swims again

Amputee turtle swims again

Hofesh the turtle lost two limbs but an artificial fin has given back his sea legs.

10 Apr 2014
Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Blooming blossoms in Washington and Tokyo.

09 Apr 2014
WWI - Verdun remembered

WWI - Verdun remembered

French and German reenactors at the site of the bloody World War One battlefield.

09 Apr 2014
Fields of flowers

Fields of flowers

Vast flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Netherlands.

09 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures