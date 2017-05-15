Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 15, 2017 | 2:12pm BST

Miss District of Columbia wins Miss USA

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough reacts after being crowned 2017 Miss USA. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Monday, May 15, 2017
Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough celebrates after being crowned 2017 Miss USA. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough is crowned 2017 Miss USA. REUTERS/David Becker

Finalists Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough, Miss Minnesota Meredith Gould and Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg stand on stage. REUTERS/David Becker

Show host Terrence J interviews Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss Minnesota Meredith Gould celebrates after finishing third in the pageant. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss New York Hannah Lopa. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss South Carolina Megan Gordon. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss Tennessee Allee-Sutton Hethcoat. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss Minnesota Meredith Gould. REUTERS/David Becker

Singer Brett Eldredge performs. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss Alaska Alyssa London. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss Illinois Whitney Wandland. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss Tennessee Allee-Sutton Hethcoat. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss South Carolina Megan Gordon. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss New York Hannah Lopa. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss New York Hannah Lopa. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss New Jersey Chhavi Verg. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss Minnesota Meredith Gould. REUTERS/David Becker

Show host Terrence J interviews Miss Alaska Alyssa London. REUTERS/David Becker

Show host Terrence J slaps hands with Miss New York Hannah Lopa. REUTERS/David Becker

Show host Julianne Hough interviews Miss South Carolina Megan Gordon. REUTERS/David Becker

Show host Terrence J interviews Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough. REUTERS/David Becker

Show host Terrence J and Miss Tennessee, Allee-Sutton Hethcoat. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss Illinois Whitney Wandland. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss Pennsylvania Cassandra Angst. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss Tennessee Allee-Sutton Hethcoat. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss Texas Nancy Gonzalez. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss Virginia Jacqueline Carroll. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss West Virginia Lauren Roush. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss Wyoming Mikaela Shaw. REUTERS/David Becker

Miss Minnesota Meredith Gould. REUTERS/David Becker

