Miss France crowned Miss Universe
Miss France Iris Mittenaere reacts before outgoing Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach places the Miss Universe crown on her during the 65th Miss Universe beauty pageant. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Pia Wurtzbach holds the crown as she rushes towards Miss France Iris Mittenaere after the latter was declared winner. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss France Iris Mittenaere reacts after winning. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss France Iris Mittenaere reacts after she won. At left is First Runner up Miss Haiti Jacque Pellisier. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss France Iris Mittenaere and Miss Haiti Raquel Pelissier hold hands before Mittenaere is announced winner. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from Sweden Ida Ovmar competes during a national costume preliminary competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from Panama Keity Drennan competes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from Germany Johanna Acs competes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Myanmar Htet Hten Htun performs a Burmese Puppetry after winning the national costume competition. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from U.S. Virgin Islands Carolyn Carter competes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from Nicaragua Marina Jacoby competes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from Vietnam Le Hang competes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from Dominican Republic Sal Garcia competes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from France Iris Mittenaere competes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from Venezuela Mariam Habach competes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from Guyana Soyini Fraser competes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from Portugal Flavia Brito competes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from Sierra Leone Hawa Kamara competes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from Colombia Andrea Tovar competes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from China Li Zhen Ying competes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidate from Puerto Rico Brenda Jimenez competes. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss France Iris Mittenaere blows a kiss during the swimsuit competition, shortly before winning. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates parade in their swimsuits. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates parade in their swimsuits. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates - Miss Russia Yuliana Korolkova, Miss Slovenia Lucija Potocnik and Miss Ukraine Alena Spodynyuk pose. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Miss Universe candidates pose for a picture. L-R: Miss India Roshmitha Harimurthy, Miss USA Deshauna Barber, Miss Costa Rica Carolina Rodriguez, Miss Australia Caris Tiivel, Miss Canada Siera Bearchell and Miss Aruba Charlene Leslie. REUTERS/Romeo...more
Miss Universe candidates pose. L-R: Miss Dominican Republic Rosalba Garc�as, Miss Croatia Barbara Filipovic, Miss Denmark Christina Mikkelsen, Miss France Iris Mittenaere, Miss British Virgin Islands Erika Creque, Miss Belize Rebecca Rath, Miss...more
Miss Universe candidates pose. L-R: Miss China Li Zhenying, Miss Colombia Andrea Tovar, Miss Finland Shirly Karvinen, Miss Belgium Stephanie Geldhof, Miss Argentina Estefania Bernal, Miss Ecuador Connie Jimenez and Miss Chile Catalina Caceres....more
Miss Universe candidates take part in a rehearsal. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Miss Universe candidates take part. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
