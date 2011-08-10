Miss Penitentiary
Inmates of the Women's Prison of Brasilia prepare for the third annual beauty pageant titled Miss Penitentiary, in Brasilia August 3, 2011. A modelling agency selected 12 finalists out of the nearly 100 women who entered the competition. The sign reads "Beauty Hall". REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A child sleeps in a makeshift cot as inmates of the Women's Prison of Brasilia prepare for the third annual beauty pageant titled Miss Penitentiary, in Brasilia August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Inmates of the Women's Prison of Brasilia prepare for the third annual beauty pageant titled Miss Penitentiary, in Brasilia August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Inmates of the Women's Prison of Brasilia prepare for the third annual beauty pageant titled Miss Penitentiary, in Brasilia August 3, 2011. The tattoo on the inmate's arm reads "Deliver me from evil". REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The painted fingernails of an inmate of the Women's Prison of Brasilia is seen during preparations for the third annual beauty pageant titled Miss Penitentiary, in Brasilia August 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
An inmate of the Women's Prison of Brasilia prepares for the third annual beauty pageant titled Miss Penitentiary, in Brasilia August 3, 2011. The tattoo reads "Deliver me from evil". REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Inmates hold their babies as they watch fellow prisoners take part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Inmates take part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A tattoo is pictured on the leg on an inmate as she takes part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Inmates gesture as they watch fellow prisoners take part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A police officer stands guard with a weapon as an inmate takes part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Inmates take part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Raira Passion (C) wins the title of "Miss Penitentiary" after garnering the most votes during the third annual beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia August 9, 2011. According to a judicial source, Paixao is serving a prison sentence of six years and two months for armed robbery. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Inmate Raira Passion poses as she takes part in the third annual Miss Penitentiary beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia in Brasilia August 9, 2011. Passion won the title after garnering the most votes. According to a judicial source, Paixao is serving a prison sentence of six years and two months for armed robbery. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Raira Passion wins the title of "Miss Penitentiary" after garnering the most votes during the third annual beauty pageant at the Women's Prison of Brasilia August 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
