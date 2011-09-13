Edition:
Miss Universe crowned

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Angola Leila Lopes (R) reacts as she hears the judges' decision choosing her as Miss Universe 2011 during the Miss Universe pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. With Miss Angola is Miss Ukraine Olesia Stefanko, chosen as runner-up. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Angola Leila Lopes (R) reacts as she hears the judges' decision choosing her as Miss Universe 2011 during the Miss Universe pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Angola Leila Lopes is crowned by Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete of Mexico after being named Miss Universe 2011 during the Miss Universe pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Angola Leila Lopes is kissed by Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete of Mexico after being named Miss Universe 2011 during the Miss Universe pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Angola Leila Lopes (C) is congratulated by the other contestants after being crowned Miss Universe 2011 during the Miss Universe pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Angola Leila Lopes appears on stage for a news conference after she was crowned Miss Universe 2011 in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Angola Leila Lopes (R), Miss Brazil Priscila Machado (C) and Miss Ukraine Olesia Stefanko await the judges' final decision during the Miss Universe pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. Miss Angola won the title, with Miss Ukraine as first runner-up and Miss Brazil as second runner-up. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Brazil Priscila Machado celebrates past Miss Angola Leila Lopes after being chosen among the final five contestants of the Miss Universe 2011 pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Philippines Shamcey Supsup waves after finishing as third runner-up in the Miss Universe 2011 pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss China Luo Zilin steps forward after being chosen among the final five contestants of the Miss Universe 2011 pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Angola Leila Lopes (front, R) participates in the evening gown segment of the Miss Universe 2011 pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. At rear from L-R: Miss Brazil Priscila Machado, Miss China Luo Zilin, Miss Philippines Shamcey Supsup, and Miss Ukraine Olesia Stefanko. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Angola Leila Lopes steps forward after being chosen among the final ten contestants of the Miss Universe 2011 pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

The final ten contestants of the Miss Universe 2011 pageant stand on stage after the swimsuit segment in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss France Laury Thilleman steps forward after being chosen among the final ten contestants of the Miss Universe 2011 pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Australia Sherri-lee Biggs participates in the swimsuit segment of the Miss Universe 2011 pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Universe 2011 contestants stand on stage during the pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss USA Alyssa Campanella walks on stage as she is chosen as a finalist in the Miss Universe 2011 pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Venezuela Vanessa Goncalves walks on stage as she is chosen as a finalist in the Miss Universe 2011 pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Universe 2011 contestants stand on stage during the pageant in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Tuesday, September 13, 2011

Miss Universe 2010 Ximena Navarrete (C) teases contestants Miss Vietnam Hoang My Vu (L), Miss USA Alyssa Campanella (2nd L), Miss Sweden Ronnia Fornstedt (2nd R) and Miss Russia Natalia Gantimurova with the crown onstage during a dress rehearsal for the Miss Universe competition from Credicard Hall in Sao Paulo September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Greg Harbaugh/Miss Universe Organization, L.P. LLLP./Handout

Miss Universe crowned

