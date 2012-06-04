Edition:
United Kingdom

Miss USA crowned

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts as she is crowned by Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts as she is crowned by Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
1 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo is congratulated by fellow contestants after being crowned Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo is congratulated by fellow contestants after being crowned Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
2 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether and Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether and Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
3 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the evening gown portion of the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the evening gown portion of the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
4 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo makes her first appearance in an opening fashion show during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo makes her first appearance in an opening fashion show during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
5 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
6 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether before Culpo was named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waits with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether before Culpo was named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
7 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Show hosts Andy Cohen and Giuliana Rancic listen as Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo responds to a question about transgender pageant contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Show hosts Andy Cohen and Giuliana Rancic listen as Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo responds to a question about transgender pageant contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
8 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
9 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Singer Akon performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Singer Akon performs during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
10 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo fixes an earring as she waits with the final five contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. From left are Miss Ohio Audrey Bolte, Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether, Culpo, Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall, and Miss Georgia Jasmyn "Jazz" Wilkins. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo fixes an earring as she waits with the final five contestants during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. From left are Miss Ohio Audrey Bolte, Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether, Culpo, Miss Nevada Jade Kelsall, and Miss Georgia Jasmyn "Jazz" Wilkins. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
11 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Keytarist Victoria Asher and singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship perform during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Keytarist Victoria Asher and singer Gabe Saporta of the band Cobra Starship perform during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
12 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella arrives on stage during the 2012 Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss USA 2011 Alyssa Campanella arrives on stage during the 2012 Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
13 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimsuit competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimsuit competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
14 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo competes in the swimwear competition during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
15 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
16 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo hugs Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as they wait for the final announcement during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo hugs Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as they wait for the final announcement during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
17 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named as Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts with Miss Maryland Nana Meriwether as Culpo is named as Miss USA 2012 during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
18 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo reacts after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
19 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
20 / 21
Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Monday, June 04, 2012

Miss Rhode Island Olivia Culpo waves after being crowned during the Miss USA pageant at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Close
21 / 21

Miss USA crowned

Miss USA crowned Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Armani style

Armani style
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

1:15am GMT

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

All Collections

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

12:45am GMT

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from New York Fashion Week

12:15am GMT

Celebrities at NYFW

All Collections

Celebrities at NYFW

Thursday, February 16, 2017

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

All Collections

U.S. border town built on Mexican produce

Thursday, February 16, 2017

A divided Cyprus

All Collections

A divided Cyprus

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Thursday, February 16, 2017

View More Slideshows »