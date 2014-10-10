Missouri protests another shooting

Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. A 32-year-old white St. Louis police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Vonderrit Myers Jr. after the officer, who was off duty working for a private...more

Protesters cheer after blocking an intersection after a vigil in St. Louis, Missouri, October 9, 2014. A 32-year-old white St. Louis police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Vonderrit Myers Jr. after the officer, who was off duty working for a private security company, saw Myers and two friends running and pursued them, according to a statement issued by the St. Louis police department. REUTERS/Jim Young

