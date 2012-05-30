Edition:
Mitt and Ann

Wednesday, May 30, 2012

Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann before speaking at a primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann before speaking at a primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive for his Illinois primary night rally in Schaumburg, Illinois, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive for his Illinois primary night rally in Schaumburg, Illinois, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann speak during a town hall meeting at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann speak during a town hall meeting at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, Illinois March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

Mitt Romney (R) reacts to his wife Ann's (2nd R) comment to supporters during Puerto Rico's pro-statehood New Progressive Party's (NPP) "Get-out-the-vote" rally in front of the Capitol in Old San Juan March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

Mitt Romney (R) reacts to his wife Ann's (2nd R) comment to supporters during Puerto Rico's pro-statehood New Progressive Party's (NPP) "Get-out-the-vote" rally in front of the Capitol in Old San Juan March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Martinez

A video screen displays archive images of Mitt Romney and his wife Ann at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A video screen displays archive images of Mitt Romney and his wife Ann at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A video screen displays archive images of Mitt Romney, his wife Ann and family members at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A video screen displays archive images of Mitt Romney, his wife Ann and family members at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney shows his ballot to his wife Ann while voting in Belmont, Massachusetts March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney shows his ballot to his wife Ann while voting in Belmont, Massachusetts March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann walk off their campaign plane in Bedford, Massachusetts March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann walk off their campaign plane in Bedford, Massachusetts March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann serve pancakes at pancake breakfast campaign event at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann serve pancakes at pancake breakfast campaign event at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann (L) address the crowd outside a campaign stop at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann (L) address the crowd outside a campaign stop at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann get off their campaign plane at the airport in Atlanta, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann get off their campaign plane at the airport in Atlanta, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann leave a campaign rally at Montgomery Inn Restaurant in Cincinnati, Ohio March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann leave a campaign rally at Montgomery Inn Restaurant in Cincinnati, Ohio March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney hugs his wife Ann as he addresses supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Mitt Romney hugs his wife Ann as he addresses supporters at his Michigan primary night rally in Novi, Michigan, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Mitt Romney (R) shows a towel reading "I Am A Celtic" to his wife Ann (L) before Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series between the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney (R) shows a towel reading "I Am A Celtic" to his wife Ann (L) before Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series between the Atlanta Hawks and the Boston Celtics in Boston, Massachusetts May 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ann Romney (R) reacts after Mitt Romney, brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ann Romney (R) reacts after Mitt Romney, brought babies from the audience onstage at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ann Romney reacts as Mitt Romney, introduces her during a campaign stop in Youngstown, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ann Romney reacts as Mitt Romney, introduces her during a campaign stop in Youngstown, Ohio March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ann Romney (L) listens as Mitt Romney, speaks at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Ann Romney (L) listens as Mitt Romney, speaks at a campaign rally at Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are seen in this 1969 handout photo from the Romney for President campaign, received by Reuters February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Romney for President/Handout

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann are seen in this 1969 handout photo from the Romney for President campaign, received by Reuters February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Romney for President/Handout

Mitt Romney is joined by his wife Ann (L), their son Craig (R) and grandson Parker (bottom) at a campaign stop in Hialeah, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney is joined by his wife Ann (L), their son Craig (R) and grandson Parker (bottom) at a campaign stop in Hialeah, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann (R) walk to their campaign bus upon their arrival at the airport in Miami, Florida January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann (R) walk to their campaign bus upon their arrival at the airport in Miami, Florida January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters, as he arrives with his wife Ann (L) at his South Carolina primary election night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters, as he arrives with his wife Ann (L) at his South Carolina primary election night rally in Columbia, South Carolina, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann before speaking to supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Rubenstein

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann before speaking to supporters at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Rubenstein

Mitt Romney (2nd L) and his wife Ann (R) greet supporters outside a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney (2nd L) and his wife Ann (R) greet supporters outside a polling station in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney hugs his wife Ann as he appeared at his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Mitt Romney hugs his wife Ann as he appeared at his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Mitt Romney (L) looks on as his wife Ann addresses his supporters at his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney (L) looks on as his wife Ann addresses his supporters at his Iowa Caucus night rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann greet audience members at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann greet audience members at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney (2nd L) is joined by his wife Ann (L), and their sons Josh (2nd R) and Craig at a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa January 2, 2012, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney (2nd L) is joined by his wife Ann (L), and their sons Josh (2nd R) and Craig at a campaign rally in Davenport, Iowa January 2, 2012, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney (C) and his wife Ann arrive for a campaign stop at Homer's Deli and Bakery in Clinton, Iowa December 28, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus onJanuary 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney (C) and his wife Ann arrive for a campaign stop at Homer's Deli and Bakery in Clinton, Iowa December 28, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus onJanuary 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she introduced him to announce that he is formally entering the race for the 2012 Republican U.S. presidential nomination in Stratham, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she introduced him to announce that he is formally entering the race for the 2012 Republican U.S. presidential nomination in Stratham, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

