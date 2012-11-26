Edition:
Modern-day Gandhi

<p>Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, poses for a photo in front of a statue of Gandhi in the old quarters of New Delhi, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

<p>Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, drinks coffee inside a restaurant in New Delhi, September 28, 2012. Chaturvedi says the soul of Gandhi resides in him and he has been sent to continue the work of Father of the Nation. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Chaturvedi says the soul of Gandhi resides in him and he has been sent to continue the work of Father of the Nation.

<p>Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, talks to a beggar as he walks through a subway in New Delhi, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, talks to a beggar as he walks through a subway in New Delhi, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, is seen at his residence in the outskirts of New Delhi, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, is seen at his residence in the outskirts of New Delhi, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, reads a copy of the Bhagavad-Gita, one of Hinduism's most holy books, on a metro train in New Delhi, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, reads a copy of the Bhagavad-Gita, one of Hinduism's most holy books, on a metro train in New Delhi, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63 , who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, sweeps on the roof of his residence in the outskirts of New Delhi, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63 , who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, sweeps on the roof of his residence in the outskirts of New Delhi, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, walks on the streets of New Delhi, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, walks on the streets of New Delhi, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, shaves his head at his residence in the outskirts of New Delhi, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, shaves his head at his residence in the outskirts of New Delhi, October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, stands in a queue at the railway station in New Delhi, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, stands in a queue at the railway station in New Delhi, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, talks on the phone in the outskirts of New Delhi, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, talks on the phone in the outskirts of New Delhi, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, walks out of his residence in the outskirts of New Delhi, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, walks out of his residence in the outskirts of New Delhi, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, cooks lunch at his residence in the outskirts of New Delhi, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, cooks lunch at his residence in the outskirts of New Delhi, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A man takes a photo as Mahesh Chaturvedi (backfacing), 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, walks on the streets of New Delhi, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

A man takes a photo as Mahesh Chaturvedi (backfacing), 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, walks on the streets of New Delhi, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>A man takes a photo as Mahesh Chaturvedi (C), 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, walks near the India Gate in New Delhi, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

A man takes a photo as Mahesh Chaturvedi (C), 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, walks near the India Gate in New Delhi, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

<p>Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, is silhouetted against India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal </p>

Mahesh Chaturvedi, 63, who dresses up like Mahatma Gandhi, is silhouetted against India's presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

