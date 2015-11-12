Edition:
Modi in the UK

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chats with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron after the ceremonial welcome during his official visit, in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds up his hands in a "namaste", an Indian gesture of greeting, as he arrives at Heathrow Airport for a three-day official visit, in London. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspects an honour guard during his official visit, in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

The Red Arrows RAF display team perform a fly past in honour of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Westminster in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A police officer keeps an eye on demontrators protesting opposite Downing Street against India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron meet inside 10 Downing Street, in London. REUTERS/Andy Rain/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pay homage at the statue of Mahatma Ghandi in Parliament Square, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Pro-Modi demontrators shout slogans opposite Downing Street during India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's is greeted by Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron outside 10 Downing Street, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Demontrators protest opposite Downing Street against India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Demontrators protest opposite Downing Street against India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron looks towards protesters outside Downing Street as he walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's as they leave 10 Downing Street after their meeting, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An honour guard prepares to be inspected by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's during his official visit, in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Pro-Modi demontrators shout slogans opposite Downing Street during India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron enter 10 Downing Street, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspects an honour guard during his official visit, in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

