Modi in the UK
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chats with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron after the ceremonial welcome during his official visit, in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds up his hands in a "namaste", an Indian gesture of greeting, as he arrives at Heathrow Airport for a three-day official visit, in London. REUTERS/Jonathan Brady/Pool
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspects an honour guard during his official visit, in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Red Arrows RAF display team perform a fly past in honour of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Westminster in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A police officer keeps an eye on demontrators protesting opposite Downing Street against India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron meet inside 10 Downing Street, in London. REUTERS/Andy Rain/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pay homage at the statue of Mahatma Ghandi in Parliament Square, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Pro-Modi demontrators shout slogans opposite Downing Street during India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's is greeted by Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron outside 10 Downing Street, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Demontrators protest opposite Downing Street against India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Demontrators protest opposite Downing Street against India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron looks towards protesters outside Downing Street as he walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's as they leave 10 Downing Street after their meeting, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
An honour guard prepares to be inspected by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's during his official visit, in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pro-Modi demontrators shout slogans opposite Downing Street during India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit, in London. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron enter 10 Downing Street, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspects an honour guard during his official visit, in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Next Slideshows
Hong Kong's McSleepers
McDonald's 24-hour locations have become popular alternatives for people, know as McRefugees or McSleepers, to spend the night in a city with soaring housing...
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
Undercover Israeli forces raid hospital
Israeli undercover forces raid a West Bank hospital, shooting dead a Palestinian during an attempt to detain another man suspected of carrying out a stabbing.
Shore of dreams and nightmares
Emotions run high as refugees land on the Greek island of Lesbos.
MORE IN PICTURES
Running the Boston Marathon
Geoffrey Kirui and Edna Kiplagat produce a Kenyan sweep at the Boston Marathon, winning the men's and women's races by conquering the race's hilly final miles.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea marks the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.
Effigies and Easter in Venezuela
Protesters set fire to effigies of politicians during the traditional burning of Judas as part of Holy Week celebrations in Venezuela.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and family celebrate their first Easter in the White House.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Scenes from Coachella
Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.