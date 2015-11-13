Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2015 | 8:57pm GMT

Modi live at Wembley

British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) meet school children who sang the national anthems on stage at a rally to welcome the Indian prime minister at Wembley Stadium in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

People watch an event at Wembley Stadium attended by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) embraces British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) after Cameron's speech on stage at Wembley Stadium in London on November 13, 2015 during a welcome rally for Modi. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron stand on stage. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A steward asks a spectator to stop dancing and sit down. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

British Prime Minister David Cameron addresses a welcome rally for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Wembley Stadium in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R), Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd R) and his wife Samantha (3rd R) meet performers in a backstage area during a welcome rally for Modi at Wembley Stadium in London November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool

Performers take part in an event at Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

People watch an event at Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron stand on stage. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A man shows off his tickets on his way to Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People watch an event at Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

A Sikh protester holds up a flag in front of Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron stand on stage. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Fireworks explode over Wembley Stadium at the end of an event attended by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

