Modi live at Wembley
British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) meet school children who sang the national anthems on stage at a rally to welcome the Indian prime minister at Wembley Stadium in London, November 13, 2015....more
People watch an event at Wembley Stadium attended by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) embraces British Prime Minister David Cameron (R) after Cameron's speech on stage at Wembley Stadium in London on November 13, 2015 during a welcome rally for Modi. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron stand on stage. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A steward asks a spectator to stop dancing and sit down. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
British Prime Minister David Cameron addresses a welcome rally for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Wembley Stadium in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R), Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd R) and his wife Samantha (3rd R) meet performers in a backstage area during a welcome rally for Modi at Wembley Stadium in London November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Justin...more
Performers take part in an event at Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People watch an event at Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron stand on stage. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A man shows off his tickets on his way to Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People watch an event at Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A Sikh protester holds up a flag in front of Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron stand on stage. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walk towards Wembley Stadium. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fireworks explode over Wembley Stadium at the end of an event attended by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in London, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
