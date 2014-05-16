Modi wins India election
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, gestures during a public meeting in Vadodra, in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, cheer as Modi addresses a public meeting in Vadodara, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of India's BJP with the party's flag travel in a car during celebrations in Jammu May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Supporters wearing masks of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP celebrate after learning of initial poll results in the northern Indian city of Allahabad, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra...more
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, gestures as he receives a garland from his supporters during a public meeting in Vadodara, in the western Indian state of Gujarat, May 16, 2014....more
A rangoli, or a mural, showing a map of India with an image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, is pictured in the premises of the party's regional office in the western Indian city of...more
Supporters of the India's BJP celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, seeks blessings from his mother Heeraben at her residence in Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of India's BJP celebrate as they burn crackers outside their party's headquarters in New Delhi, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, shower confetti from atop a bus in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Supporters of the India's BJP celebrate after learning of the poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man prepares to sign on a signature board with a picture of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's BJP, installed at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of the India's BJP celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Supporters of the India's main opposition BJP celebrate after learning of the initial poll results outside their party office in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Polling officials count postal ballots at a counting center in New Delhi, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A supporter of India's BJP, wearing a mask of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for BJP, celebrates after learning the initial poll results at the party headquarters in New Delhi, May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi more
Customers walks past a sari, a traditional women's clothing, printed with a portrait of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, at a showroom in Mumbai, May 14, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui more
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, gestures upon his arrival to meet his party leaders and workers at Gandhinagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat, May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave more
A man speaks on his mobile phone, which has an image of Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition BJP, outside the party headquarters in New Delhi, May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
