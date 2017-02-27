Edition:
Pictures | Mon Feb 27, 2017 | 8:10pm GMT

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market in Somalia's capital Mogadishu. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A Somali trader talks to residents gathered near the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A general view shows burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Somali traders salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A Somali policeman controls residents gathered near the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Somali traders attempt to salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Residents gathered near the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A general view shows burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Somali traders salvage some of their wares from the burning stalls at the main Bakara market. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
