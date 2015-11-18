Molenbeek, home to Paris attackers
People walk in a street in the suburb of Molenbeek, after security was tightened in Belgium following the fatal attacks in Paris on Friday, in Brussels, Belgium, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian police stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian special forces police climb high on an apartment block during a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman IMAGES OF THE DAY
Belgian police use an extended camera to look into an apartment as they stage a raid, in search of suspects linked to the deadly attacks in Paris, in the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek, November 16. 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Women walk past a placard reading "All against hate" in the suburb of Molenbeek, after security was tightened in Belgium following the fatal attacks in Paris on Friday, in Brussels, Belgium, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman walks in a street in the suburb of Molenbeek, after security was tightened in Belgium following the fatal attacks in Paris on Friday, in Brussels, Belgium, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A placard reading Molenbeek with a "peace and love sign" is seen in a shopping street in the suburb of Molenbeek, after security was tightened in Belgium following the fatal attacks in Paris on Friday, in Brussels, Belgium, November 17, 2015....more
Boys ride on their bicycles past shops in the neighbourhood of Molenbeek, where Belgian police staged a raid following the attacks in Paris, at Brussels, Belgium November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A view shows the bar Les Beguines, in Brussels, Belgium, November 16, 2015. The Brussels bar that documents show was run by the French Abdeslam brothers, one of whom blew himself up in Paris and the other who is on the run as Europe's most wanted...more
Residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A woman is comforted as residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek are searched by police before taking part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek are searched by police vefore taking part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
As banner is displayed as residents of the Brussels suburb of Molenbeek take part in a memorial gathering to honour the victims of the recent deadly Paris attacks, in Brussels, Belgium, November 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
