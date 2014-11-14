Moments in multiples
Kei Nishikori of Japan serves during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the ATP World Tour Finals at the O2 Arena in London November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Japan's Yuya Kamoto competes in the horizontal bar event of the men's individual all-around final artistic gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Mae Berenice Meite of France competes during the figure skating team ladies short program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
In this image made in camera with the multiple exposure function, models present creations from the J. Mendel Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark serves to Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic during their WTA Finals singles tennis match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Genetic researcher Craig Venter is shown in his office in La Jolla, California March 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
China's Tu Xiao competes in the men's trampoline event during the gymnastics competition at the Namdong Gymnasium Club during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South African dancer Gregory Maqoma performs in a dress rehearsal of "Triple Bill - Duets in Motion" during the Malta Arts Festival in Valletta July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Australia's Olivia Vivian performs at the women's All-Around Artistic Gymnastics at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Ballet dancers Vladimir Malakhov (R), Elisa Carrillio Cabrera (top) and Mikhail Kaniskin (L) perform "Clear", with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, during a dress rehearsal at the Schiller theatre in Berlin March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A performer from Organizacion Efimera of Spain takes part in the contemporary circus production "Fecha de Caducidad" (Date of Expiry) during the Malta Arts Festival in Valletta July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Wind turbines are pictured at the German village of Feldheim February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Course workers prepare the snowboarding parallel slalom course for racing at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Sara Errani of Italy serves the ball to Jelena Jankovic of Serbia during their women's singles semi-final match at the Rome Masters tennis tournament May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Steven LoBue of the United States dives off the roof of the Institute of Contemporary Art during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2013 competition in Boston, Massachusetts August 25, 2013. Divers plunged some 90 feet from the roof of the...more
Ghana's national soccer team warms up for a training session during the World Cup at the Dunas arena in Natal, Brazil June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Serena Williams of the U.S. serves to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during their women's semi-final tennis match of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cuba's Leonel Suarez competes in the men's decathlon pole vault event at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Dancers from Spain's National Dance Company perform on the stage during a dress rehearsal of the show "Clasicos de hoy" in Madrid October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A model presents a creation of Betsey Johnson Fall 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serbia's Nikolina Moldovan competes in the women's kayak single (K1) 200m heat at the Eton Dorney during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Sweden's Anna Holmlund (green bib), Canada's Kelsey Serwa (red bib), Austria's Katrin Ofner (blue bib) and Switzerland's Fanny Smith (yellow bib) competes during the women's freestyle skiing skicross semi-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games...more
