Moments in multiples

Steven LoBue of the United States dives off the roof of the Institute of Contemporary Art during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2013 competition in Boston, Massachusetts August 25, 2013. Divers plunged some 90 feet from the roof of the...more

Steven LoBue of the United States dives off the roof of the Institute of Contemporary Art during the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2013 competition in Boston, Massachusetts August 25, 2013. Divers plunged some 90 feet from the roof of the contemporary art museum into Boston Harbor. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close