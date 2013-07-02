Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 2, 2013 | 11:35pm BST

Mongolia's environmental neo-Nazis

<p>Chimedbaatar, a member of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, poses for a portrait at the group's headquarters in Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. Over the past years, ultra-nationalist groups have expanded in the country and among those garnering attention is Tsagaan Khass, which has recently shifted its focus from activities such as attacks on women it accuses of consorting with foreign men to environmental issues, with the stated goal of protecting Mongolia from foreign mining interests. This ultra-nationalist group was founded in the 1990s and currently has more than a hundred active members. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Chimedbaatar, a member of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, poses for a portrait at the group's headquarters in Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. Over the past years, ultra-nationalist groups have expanded in the country and among those garnering...more

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Chimedbaatar, a member of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, poses for a portrait at the group's headquarters in Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. Over the past years, ultra-nationalist groups have expanded in the country and among those garnering attention is Tsagaan Khass, which has recently shifted its focus from activities such as attacks on women it accuses of consorting with foreign men to environmental issues, with the stated goal of protecting Mongolia from foreign mining interests. This ultra-nationalist group was founded in the 1990s and currently has more than a hundred active members. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 20
<p>Ariunbold Altankhuum, founder of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stands next to a statue of Chingunjav, a Mongolian national hero (unseen), in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. The group has rebranded itself as an environmentalist organisation fighting pollution by foreign-owned mines, seeking legitimacy as it sends Swastika-wearing members to check mining permits. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Ariunbold Altankhuum, founder of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stands next to a statue of Chingunjav, a Mongolian national hero (unseen), in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. The group has rebranded itself as an environmentalist organisation...more

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Ariunbold Altankhuum, founder of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stands next to a statue of Chingunjav, a Mongolian national hero (unseen), in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. The group has rebranded itself as an environmentalist organisation fighting pollution by foreign-owned mines, seeking legitimacy as it sends Swastika-wearing members to check mining permits. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
2 / 20
<p>Uranjargal, a leader of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, poses for a portrait at the group's headquarters in Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Uranjargal, a leader of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, poses for a portrait at the group's headquarters in Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Uranjargal, a leader of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, poses for a portrait at the group's headquarters in Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
3 / 20
<p>Tattoos are seen on the back of a member of a self-described skinhead group as he trains at a gym in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Tattoos are seen on the back of a member of a self-described skinhead group as he trains at a gym in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Tattoos are seen on the back of a member of a self-described skinhead group as he trains at a gym in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
4 / 20
<p>Ariunbold and Uranjargal (L), leaders of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, leave the group's headquarters in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Ariunbold and Uranjargal (L), leaders of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, leave the group's headquarters in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Ariunbold and Uranjargal (L), leaders of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, leave the group's headquarters in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
5 / 20
<p>A member of a self-described skinhead group clenches his fist as he trains at a gym in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A member of a self-described skinhead group clenches his fist as he trains at a gym in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

A member of a self-described skinhead group clenches his fist as he trains at a gym in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
6 / 20
<p>Ariunbold (L) and Uranjargal, leaders of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stand next to a statue of Chingunjav, a Mongolian national hero, in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Ariunbold (L) and Uranjargal, leaders of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stand next to a statue of Chingunjav, a Mongolian national hero, in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Ariunbold (L) and Uranjargal, leaders of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stand next to a statue of Chingunjav, a Mongolian national hero, in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
7 / 20
<p>Ariunbold and Uranjargal (L), leaders of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stand next to a construction site in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Ariunbold and Uranjargal (L), leaders of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stand next to a construction site in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Ariunbold and Uranjargal (L), leaders of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stand next to a construction site in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
8 / 20
<p>A swastika is seen on the seat of a car belonging to Ariunbold, leader of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, as he drives along a busy street in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A swastika is seen on the seat of a car belonging to Ariunbold, leader of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, as he drives along a busy street in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

A swastika is seen on the seat of a car belonging to Ariunbold, leader of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, as he drives along a busy street in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
9 / 20
<p>Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass leave their headquarters in Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass leave their headquarters in Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass leave their headquarters in Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
10 / 20
<p>A painting of Mongolian national hero Genghis Khan hangs in the headquarters of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A painting of Mongolian national hero Genghis Khan hangs in the headquarters of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

A painting of Mongolian national hero Genghis Khan hangs in the headquarters of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
11 / 20
<p>Ariunbold Altankhuum, founder of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass smokes as he sits at his desk at the group headquarters in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Ariunbold Altankhuum, founder of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass smokes as he sits at his desk at the group headquarters in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Ariunbold Altankhuum, founder of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass smokes as he sits at his desk at the group headquarters in Ulan Bator June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
12 / 20
<p>Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass take a break as they travel to a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass take a break as they travel to a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass take a break as they travel to a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
13 / 20
<p>Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass stand near a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass stand near a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass stand near a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
14 / 20
<p>Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass talk to a worker at a quarry southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass talk to a worker at a quarry southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass talk to a worker at a quarry southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
15 / 20
<p>Members of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, walk through a quarry during a so-called 'environmental patrol', 50km south west of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Members of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, walk through a quarry during a so-called 'environmental patrol', 50km south west of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Members of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, walk through a quarry during a so-called 'environmental patrol', 50km south west of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
16 / 20
<p>A Member of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stands in a quarry during a so-called 'environmental patrol', 50km south west of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A Member of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stands in a quarry during a so-called 'environmental patrol', 50km south west of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

A Member of Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass, stands in a quarry during a so-called 'environmental patrol', 50km south west of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
17 / 20
<p>Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass walk through a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass walk through a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass walk through a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
18 / 20
<p>A member of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass stands next to a 'ger', a traditional Mongolian tent, at a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A member of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass stands next to a 'ger', a traditional Mongolian tent, at a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

A member of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass stands next to a 'ger', a traditional Mongolian tent, at a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
19 / 20
<p>Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass walk through a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass walk through a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, July 02, 2013

Members of the Mongolian neo-Nazi group Tsagaan Khass walk through a quarry, where they questioned a worker, southwest of Ulan Bator June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Gay pride parades

Gay pride parades

Next Slideshows

Gay pride parades

Gay pride parades

Revelers celebrate in gay pride parades around the world, on the heels of twin victories on same-sex marriage in the U.S. Supreme Court.

01 Jul 2013
Creative dog grooming

Creative dog grooming

Dog groomer Catherine Opson shows her originality with colored dye.

28 Jun 2013
Radio-controlled Superman

Radio-controlled Superman

A radio-controlled Superman takes a test flight over San Diego.

28 Jun 2013
House of mirrors

House of mirrors

Artist Leonardo Erlich's "Dalston House" uses mirrors to create the impression of a house on which people can play and pose for visual effect.

28 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Two people have been shot outside UK parliament and at least a dozen people are injured on Westminster Bridge after an attack in London.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures