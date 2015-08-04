Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 4, 2015 | 3:15pm BST

Monks in the mountains

A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the largest Tibetan Buddhism institutes of the world, housing tens of thousands of monks and nuns, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. The academy, founded in the 1980s among the mountains of the remote prefecture, is one of the largest Tibetan Buddhism institutes of the world, housing tens of thousands of monks and nuns, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 6
A Tibetan pilgrim prays near a Buddhist temple in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A Tibetan pilgrim prays near a Buddhist temple in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
A Tibetan pilgrim prays near a Buddhist temple in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
2 / 6
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 6
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 6
Pilgrims lie on the floor as they pray near a Buddhist temple in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Pilgrims lie on the floor as they pray near a Buddhist temple in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
Pilgrims lie on the floor as they pray near a Buddhist temple in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
5 / 6
A general view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A general view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
A general view shows the settlements of Larung Gar Buddhist Academy in Sertar County of Garze Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
The Vikings of Spain

The Vikings of Spain

Next Slideshows

The Vikings of Spain

The Vikings of Spain

People re-enact Viking raids of the past in Catoira, Spain.

04 Aug 2015
Reindeer Day

Reindeer Day

Local herders and their families mark Reindeer Day, a professional holiday of reindeer breeding workers, which is celebrated annually in far northern Russia.

03 Aug 2015
Shining a light on endangered species

Shining a light on endangered species

Images of endangered species are projected onto the Empire State building to raise awareness.

03 Aug 2015
Dog surfing contest

Dog surfing contest

Dogs take to the waves during the 10th annual Petco Unleashed surf dog contest at Imperial Beach, California.

03 Aug 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures