Month of Ramadan
A Muslim trader attends to her customer at a market ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations in Malaysia's northeastern town of Kota Bharu August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
A boy sells toys at a crowded shopping arcade during the holy month of Ramadan near the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A mother feeds milk to her baby while waiting for the train which will take them back to their hometown, ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, at Pasar Senen train station in Jakarta August 5, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
People perform Ramadan night prayers celebrating Lailat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, the anniversary of the night which the Muslim holy book of the Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by Allah, outside of a mosque in Cairo, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A child heading home with his father walks to a ship at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi attend evening prayers called "Tahajjud" during the holy month of Ramadan around Cairo University and Nahdet Misr Square where they are camping in Giza, south of Cairo August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A Muslim boy looks at a mobile phone before having his iftar (breaking fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Muslim children learn to read the Koran at the Gaabow Islamic school, also known as a madrassa, during the holy month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Muslim faithful take part in prayers during the I'takaf, a spiritual retreat in a mosque that is usually held during the last 10 days of Ramadan, at the Sanusi Dantata Memorial Jummu'at mosque in Abuja, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A boy lies on the ground while reading the koran in the holy Muslim month of Ramadan during a power outage in the town of Duba in Tabuk province of Saudi Arabia, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A Muslim faithful reads the Koran inside a makeshift mosque during Friday prayers in the holy month of Ramadan in Athens July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A volunteer prepares plates for Iftar (breaking fast) during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Karachi July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Muslim schoolgirls sit in a circle around their religious teacher, as they recite verses from the Koran on the occasion of "Nuzul Koran", during the holy month of Ramadan in Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
A Syrian refugee makes sweets for sale during the month of Ramadan at Al Zaatri refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A Muslim girl learns to read the Koran at a madrassa, or religious school, during the holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Volunteers distribute free iftar (breaking fast) meals on a road during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in the town of Duba in Tabuk province of Saudi Arabia, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Anti-government protesters participate in a collective iftar (breaking fast) during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in central Istanbul July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
The Sinan Pasha Mosque is pictured at sunset during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the town of Prizren, about 90 km (56 miles) southwest of the capital Pristina, July 27, 2013. Picture taken July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Children read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Vendors scuffle they unload a truck at a wholesale vegetables market during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Sanaa, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A student of a madrasa, or religious school, performs a prayer inside a mosque as he waits for iftar during the holy month of Ramadan in Old Dhaka, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Syrian volunteers pack food for distribution to the poor and displaced during the "Go Away Hunger" charity campaign in the fasting month of Ramadan, near Umayyad Mosque in old Damascus, July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri
Boys read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A Muslim man reads the Koran inside the Mecca Masjid during the holy month of Ramadan in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Afghan girls hold pots as they wait for food to be distributed during the month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, in Kabul July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Mist is sprayed to cool down Palestinian worshippers as they leave after prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian men rest inside the al-Hanbali Mosque, during the holy month of Ramadan, in the West bank city of Nablus, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A Muslim man offers first Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in the southern Indian city of Chennai, July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A Muslim woman prays after her iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man prays at al-Saleh mosque, built by Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, on the second day of the month of Ramadan in Sanaa, July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Muslim man is silhouetted as he prays at a mosque during the month-long fasting on Ramadan in Colombo July 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Muslim girl arranges plates before iftar (breaking fast) meal on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in India at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Students from an Islamic boarding school attend the Koran recitation "Tadarus" during Ramadan in a mosque in Medan of Indonesia's North Sumatra province July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Y.T. Haryono
The hands of a Muslim boy are pictured as he offers prayers during the month-long fasting in the holy month of Ramadan in Kathmandu July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepalese Muslim is silhouetted as he offers prayers during the the month-long fasting in the holy month of Ramadan in Kathmandu July 11, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A supporter of the deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi prays before he eats his Iftar meal on the first day of Ramadan, during a sit-in in Cairo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A child is seen near members of the Muslim community attending midday prayers at Strasbourg Grand Mosque in Strasbourg on the first day of Ramadan, July 9, 2013.REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
A volunteer sets off fireworks during call for prayer on first day of Ramadan outside Rabaa Adawiya mosque in Cairo, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A family breaks the day's fast with the Iftar meal on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Paris, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Rohingya Muslim illegal immigrants gather at the Immigration Detention Centre during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in Kanchanaburi province, Myanmar, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perewongmetha
Muslims attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which will begin on Wednesday, at Al Markaz Al Islami Mosque in Makassar, Indonesia, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad
Muslim women read the Koran during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A boy yawns while standing beside his mother as they attend an evening mass prayer session called "tarawih" to mark the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
A Muslim man makes a phone call as he sits on the rooftop of a mosque before the evening prayers a day before the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
