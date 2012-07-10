Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 10, 2012 | 6:00pm BST

Montreux Jazz Festival

<p>U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool </p>

U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

Close
1 / 11
<p>U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool</p>

U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool

Close
2 / 11
<p>U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
3 / 11
<p>British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
4 / 11
<p>British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
5 / 11
<p>British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
6 / 11
<p>British singer and actor Hugh Laurie greets the audience before his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie greets the audience before his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie greets the audience before his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
7 / 11
<p>British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
8 / 11
<p>Troy Andrews plays his trombone with his band Trombone Shorty during their performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival early July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

Troy Andrews plays his trombone with his band Trombone Shorty during their performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival early July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

Troy Andrews plays his trombone with his band Trombone Shorty during their performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival early July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
9 / 11
<p>U.S. musician Dr. John performs with his band at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

U.S. musician Dr. John performs with his band at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

U.S. musician Dr. John performs with his band at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
10 / 11
<p>A scull is pictured on the keyboards of U.S. musician Dr John during his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

A scull is pictured on the keyboards of U.S. musician Dr John during his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

A scull is pictured on the keyboards of U.S. musician Dr John during his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Style file

Style file

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections