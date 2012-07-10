Montreux Jazz Festival
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool
U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
British singer and actor Hugh Laurie greets the audience before his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Troy Andrews plays his trombone with his band Trombone Shorty during their performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival early July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
U.S. musician Dr. John performs with his band at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A scull is pictured on the keyboards of U.S. musician Dr John during his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
