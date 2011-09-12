Edition:
Moon festival

Monday, September 12, 2011

A worker sits in front of a dragon shaped lantern decoration which set up for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Longtan park in Beijing September 5, 2011. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Monday, September 12, 2011

The moon is seen behind decorative lights prepared for the upcoming Mid-Autumn or Moon Festival at a park in Hong Kong September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Monday, September 12, 2011

An employee poses for a photograph with two gold figurines in the shape of moon cakes ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival at a gold shop in Shenyang, Liaoning province August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, September 12, 2011

Participants carry a "fire dragon" made of straw and covered with incense sticks during the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Hong Kong's Tai Hang district September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, September 12, 2011

A girl stands in front of giant lanterns at the Lantern Wonderland exhibition at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, September 12, 2011

Buddhist novices hold lit candles at a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Duoc Thuong pagoda, outside Hanoi September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Monday, September 12, 2011

An installation in the shape of a fish, made of more than 2,500 lanterns, is lit up at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 2, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Monday, September 12, 2011

A passersby walks in between decorative lights prepared for the upcoming Mid-Autumn or Moon Festival at a park in Hong Kong September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Monday, September 12, 2011

A monkey holds a moon cake made of fruit at a zoo in Shenzhen, Guangdong province September 11, 2011. Moon cake is traditional food for Chinese people during the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 12 this year. REUTERS/China Daily

Monday, September 12, 2011

Buddhist novices and believers recite Buddha's script during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Duoc Thuong pagoda, outside Hanoi September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Monday, September 12, 2011

A worker gives final touches on lanterns and decorative lights prepared for the upcoming Mid-Autumn or Moon Festival at a park in Hong Kong September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Monday, September 12, 2011

A girl plays in front of giant lanterns at the Lantern Wonderland exhibition at Hong Kong's Victoria Park September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, September 12, 2011

Participants carry a "fire dragon" made of straw and covered with incense sticks during the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations in Hong Kong's Tai Hang district September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Monday, September 12, 2011

Buddhist monks pray during a ceremony to celebrate the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival at Duoc Thuong pagoda, outside Hanoi September 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kham

Monday, September 12, 2011

The moon is seen over the Oriental Pearl TV tower at the financial area of Pudong in Shanghai September 12, 2011, as locals residents celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as Moon Festival. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

