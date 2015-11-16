Mormons quit over same-sex policy

Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Anna Fonnesbeck holds her daughter Lily Kratzer as she mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 14, 2015. The resignations were prompted by the...more

Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Anna Fonnesbeck holds her daughter Lily Kratzer as she mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 14, 2015. The resignations were prompted by the Mormon church policy barring the children of married same-sex couples from receiving baptism. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Close