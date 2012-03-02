Mortgage past due
Yeimi Perez, a Spanish-Colombian double national who was awaiting eviction from her flat, packs her clothes at her flat in Madrid February 29, 2012. Perez said she could not make her mortgage payments with her salary and is waiting eviction from her flat. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ronale de la Cruz and his wife Nalda look out the window of their apartment as they wait to be evicted after failing to pay their mortgage, in Madrid, February 9, 2012. De la Cruz, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, says he became unemployed in August 2009 and was unable to make mortgage payments, and was served an eviction notice in December 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ronale de la Cruz walks through his nearly empty apartment as he waits to be evicted after failing to pay the mortgage, in Madrid, February 9, 2012. De la Cruz, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, says he became unemployed in August 2009 and was unable to make mortgage payments, and was served an eviction notice in December 2011. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ronale de la Cruz (R) receives a hug from evicted Malian immigrant Lamin Nomke Diallo in the hall of his apartment as he waits to be evicted after failing to pay the mortgage, in Madrid, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Patricia Tapia takes part in a protest against bank evictions in Madrid, February 14, 2012. Tapia has received an eviction notice Wednesday morning after failing to pay her mortgage. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Luisa Pinales takes part in a human chain in front of a bank office after requesting for the dation in payment for her house in Mostoles, near Madrid, February 16, 2012. Pinales, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, says she could not make her mortgage payments after her business as a contractor was forced to close in 2007, and was served an eviction notice in January 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Monica Ramos and her husband Javier Narvaez, immigrants from Ecuador who were awaiting eviction from their flat, pose inside the main room of their flat before learning that the eviction had been suspended in Madrid, February 22, 2012. Ramos and Narvez, parents of two children, said that they could not make their mortgage payments although both have work. Ramos's lawyer reached an agreement to have the court ordered eviction suspended until next March 7. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Javier Narvaez and his mother Marta, immigrants from Ecuador who were awaiting eviction from their flat, look out from their windows before learning that the eviction had been suspended, in Madrid February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Silvia Mendez, 36, cries as her husband Javier Ramirez , 50, watches her while they wait on a street next to their flat, in face of eviction after failing to pay the rent, in Malaga, southern Spain February 23, 2012. Mendez and Ramirez, who have five children and are unemployed, failed to stop their eviction and all their belongings were left inside the flat. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A locksmith changes the lock of the flat belonging to Silvia Mendez, 36, and her husband Javier Ramirez, after they failed to pay the rent, in Malaga, southern Spain February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Silvia Mendez, 36, and her neighbour cry as her husband Javier Ramirez, 50, watches them as they wait on a street next to their flat in face of eviction after failing to pay their rent, in Malaga, southern Spain, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Olga Teresa Cabrera Maza pours coffee in a glass as she waits to be evicted after failing to pay the mortgage in Madrid, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Olga Teresa Cabrera Maza reacts as she hears the news that her eviction has been suspended until March 18, in Madrid, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
