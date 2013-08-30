Edition:
Moscow Air Show

<p>Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>An MiG-35 jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>A spectator watches Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Men break for lunch in the car park at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jet performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform near an Orthodox church during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva</p>

<p>A visitor watches an Antonov An-70 during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>A Yak-130 performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow August 28, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev looks out from a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Promoters skate past an Airbus A380 plane on display at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Mi-28 military helicopters of the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) aerobatic team perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Russian Sukhoi T-50 PAK-FA jet fighter lands after a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Sukhoi Su-27 jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams perform during a demonstration flight at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) walks down the stairs after inspecting a Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, August 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ekaterina Shtukina/RIA Novosti/Pool</p>

