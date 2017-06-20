Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
An excavator wrecks a wall with an image depicting the World Trade Centre Towers in New York, of an old five-storey apartment building that is demolished as part of the city authorities' project in Moscow, Russia. The Moscow government plans to...more
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building, which is being demolished. In the 1950s, the Soviet Union began mass-producing cheap, prefabricated housing to accommodate millions of people who had been living in overcrowded...more
A toy house is seen at a staircase of an old five-storey apartment building. The then-Soviet leader, Nikita Khrushchev, said the apartments, with low ceilings and tiny kitchens and popularly dubbed "khrushevki" after him, would be lived in for no...more
People take part in a rally to protest against the demolition and urban resettlement project, launched by the city authorities, in Moscow. The banner, which addresses Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, reads "Dismiss (Sobyanin)!" REUTERS/Nikolai Isayev
Interior Ministry officers detain a man during a protest against a housing resettlement program, outside the building of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A general view shows the construction site of a residential compound that is being built by the real estate company Krost, in Moscow. Moscow residents are also concerned about the location and quality of the planned new accommodation, a lack of...more
An excavator wrecks a building. Lawmakers in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, voted to approve the housing resettlement program legislation in its third and final reading by 399 votes to two, with one abstention. The upper house of...more
A worker passes a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project launched by the city authorities, in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An excavator wrecks a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An interior view shows a flat in an old five-storey apartment building. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An interior view shows a staircase in an old five-storey apartment building. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Debris of a building are seen in front of a newly built residential house in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger plays with her cats on the balcony of her apartment in a building to be demolished under the city authorities' renovation plan, in Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger sits in her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger shows the kitchen of her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Anti-demolition activist Kari Guggenberger stands at a staircase outside her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Zoya, a local resident who supports the city authorities' renovation plan, lifts a board on the floor while showing her apartment in a building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Local residents who support the city authorities' renovation plan, gather outside a residential building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man walks past a residential building to be demolished. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An excavator is seen in front of a newly built residential house as it wrecks a building, which is part of the old five-storey apartment blocks demolition project. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
