Moscow subway derails
Members of the emergency services move an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the emergency services stand near a map of train lines outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A member of the emergency services rests near a map of train lines outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An emergency services helicopter flies to land near a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An emergency services helicopter lands outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Members of the emergency services wait outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Next Slideshows
Seven days in Gaza
Pressure grows for a ceasefire as fighting between Israel and Hamas passes the one-week mark.
Clashes in Argentina
Violence erupts in Buenos Aires following the World Cup.
Running of the bulls
Runners guzzle wine and dodge horns on the cobbled streets of Pamplona.
Joy for Germany
Germany celebrates its World Cup win.
MORE IN PICTURES
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.