Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 15, 2014 | 3:40pm BST

Moscow subway derails

Members of the emergency services move an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of the emergency services move an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services move an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
1 / 15
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
2 / 15
Members of the emergency services stand near a map of train lines outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of the emergency services stand near a map of train lines outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services stand near a map of train lines outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
3 / 15
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
4 / 15
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
5 / 15
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
6 / 15
A member of the emergency services rests near a map of train lines outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A member of the emergency services rests near a map of train lines outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A member of the emergency services rests near a map of train lines outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
7 / 15
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
8 / 15
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
9 / 15
An emergency services helicopter flies to land near a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An emergency services helicopter flies to land near a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
An emergency services helicopter flies to land near a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
10 / 15
An emergency services helicopter lands outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

An emergency services helicopter lands outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
An emergency services helicopter lands outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
11 / 15
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
12 / 15
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
13 / 15
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
14 / 15
Members of the emergency services wait outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Members of the emergency services wait outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services wait outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Seven days in Gaza

Seven days in Gaza

Next Slideshows

Seven days in Gaza

Seven days in Gaza

Pressure grows for a ceasefire as fighting between Israel and Hamas passes the one-week mark.

15 Jul 2014
Clashes in Argentina

Clashes in Argentina

Violence erupts in Buenos Aires following the World Cup.

14 Jul 2014
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Runners guzzle wine and dodge horns on the cobbled streets of Pamplona.

14 Jul 2014
Joy for Germany

Joy for Germany

Germany celebrates its World Cup win.

14 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures